UEFA introduces debut patches for first-time UCL players

Players making their first appearances in the UEFA Champions League will receive special “debut patches” on their jerseys during the 2026/27 season.

The initiative is part of a new agreement between UEFA and Fanatics, with the small patches set to appear on the sleeves of players making their Champions League debuts. The patch features the word “debut” incorporated into the competition’s iconic starball logo.

After the match, the patch will be removed from the jersey and sent to Topps, the trading card company owned by Fanatics. It will then be incorporated into a unique, player-signed trading card, with the patches authenticated before the cards are released.

Players who come on as substitutes and make their first appearance will qualify for the special patches. However, players who are named in a matchday squad but remain unused substitutes will have to wait until they actually feature in a game.

The 2026/27 Champions League campaign begins on September 8, with 36 teams competing in the league phase of European club football’s premier competition.

The programme is also expected to expand to the Women’s Champions League from the 2027/28 season.

The initiative was facilitated by Relevent Football Partners and UC3, UEFA’s exclusive global sales and marketing agency. It represents another expansion of Fanatics’ debut-patch programme, which originated in Major League Baseball before spreading to other major sports, including the NFL, NBA, Bundesliga, Formula 1, MLS, UFC and WWE.

Barcelona and Spain forward Lamine Yamal was among the players to wear a debut patch during this summer’s FIFA World Cup.

UEFA and Fanatics are also expected to announce a six-year extension of their existing partnership, which would keep the companies working together until 2033.

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin said the renewed partnership reflected the strength of the relationship between the two organisations and their commitment to producing products for fans and collectors around the world.

The unique trading cards could become highly valuable among collectors. In March 2025, a debut-patch card belonging to Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes sold publicly for $1.1 million, setting a record for the category.

The Athletic also reported that the debut-patch card of NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg is heading to auction through Fanatics Collect after its owner rejected several offers, including proposals from the Dallas Mavericks and multimillion-dollar bids from individual collectors.

Several footballers who have recently changed clubs could be among the first recipients of the Champions League debut patches this season. Real Madrid’s new signing Yan Diomande, who joined from RB Leipzig in a reported €140 million deal, is one player in line to make his debut in the competition.

Manchester United’s Carlos Baleba and Liverpool duo Jérémy Jacquet and Víctor Muñoz could also qualify for the patches if they make their first Champions League appearances.

While FIFA’s World Cup debut patches will not become available to collectors until at least 2031 because of the governing body’s existing agreement with Panini, the Champions League versions are expected to be available during the current season under UEFA’s partnership with Fanatics.