The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra said an accident involving three vehicles on the Ihiala-Onitsha Road on Sunday, claimed the lives of a male child and three adults.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, confirmed the accident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Awka.

Irelewuyi said the accident which occurred at about 3:06 p.m., could be attributed to loss of control due to over speeding and brake failure.

“The fatal crash involved an unidentified driver of a Trailer with no registration number and two Nissan commercial buses with registration number AAH 836 ZV, and AWK 278 YD, respectively.

“Eyewitness report indicates that the driver of the Trailer, on sighting a police check point, matched his brake which failed him and he rammed into the two buses being checked by the policemen in front of him.

“Sixteen persons were involved in the crash – seven male adults, seven female adults, a male child and a female child – 12 of them sustained injuries.

“The victims who were passengers in the buses were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Ihiala, for treatment and four persons – a male child, two male adults and a female adult, were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and their corpses have been deposited in the hospital’s Mortuary by the FRSC rescue team,” he said.

While condoling with the family of the dead, the Sector Commander urged motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles to avoid brake failure and maintain a safe speed limit. (NAN)