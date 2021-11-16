Beatrice Funke Ogunmola popularly referred to as BFO, won multiple awards on her new film, Love Castle, at the 2021 film festivals. Passion is a powerful force in any accomplishment; it is the fuel that keeps us going.

The Itaogbolu, Ondo State, born Ogunmola is a passionate filmmaker who is sold out to making movies that have impact and value. Ogunmola is the writer and producer of Love Castle. This film is not only an official selection of the Toronto International Women Film Festival in Canada, but also received Six Award nominations at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival, TINFF, in Canada, and 5 award nominations at Abuja International Film Festival, AIFF, in Nigeria.



At the TINFF Award presentation and gala event held in Ontario, Canada in October 2021, Ogunmola received two awards, Best Nollywood Film Producer and Best Nollywood Female Filmmaker. As if that was not enough, Ogunmola, the United States-based Nigerian-American woman, received the Festival Mention for Narrative award at the Abuja International Film Festival, AIFF, on November 4th, 2021.



Love Castle, a story of culture interwoven with disability, is an epic that validates the principle of Karma. Adetutu, Kehinde Bankole, had to become a Regent after the demise of her father. But the late King had committed a sin that made crowing a new king difficult resulting in losses and unrest for Adetutu and the entire Iregbogbo land. According to Ogunmola in an interview she granted NAN last September at the grand premiere of Love Castle film, she was inspired to write Love Castle because she has a child with autism spectrum disorder.



Love Castle, the Desmond Elliott film, features veterans like Jide Kosoko, Late Rachel Oniga, Kehinde Bankole, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Adebayo Salami, Desmond Elliott, Jumoke George, Zack Orji, Beatrice Funke Ogunmola, Cynthia Shalom, and others.