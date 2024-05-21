COUNCIL AUTONOMY: 20 states run 454 LGAs with transition committees

By Clifford Ndujihe & Haruna Aliyu

WITH the inability of Kebbi State to hold fresh poll following the expiration of the two-year tenure of its council chairmen and councillors on February 4, 2024, the number of LGAs without democracy in the country has jumped to 454.

The figure represents 58.66 per cent of the 774 local councils, and the anomaly is against the provisions of Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which guarantees the system of local government by democratically elected officials.

From next month, the number of LGAs without elected chairmen and councillors may go higher as the tenures of council officers expire in Jigawa (June 1) and Rivers.

Only 290 LGAs (41.31 per cent) across 16 states and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, have elected officers.

Reasons cited for the inability of many states to conduct council polls include insecurity, paucity of funds, political and legal battles.

In kebbi, the LGAs are manned by sole administrators, who were appointed by Governor Nasir Idris to serve for three months. Their appointments may be extended by another three months, if the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission, KSIEC is unable to conduct local councils election. No date has been fixed for the poll.

The Inter Party Advisory Council, IPAC, in the state during engagements with the House of Assembly and KSIEC questioned the credibility of sole administrators and demanded immediate restoration of democracy at local government level.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Usman Muhammed Zuru told IPAC that Governor Idris is backed by law to appoint caretaker committee chairmen and even extend their tenure if state electoral body was not ready to conduct LG poll.

However, KSEIC, stated that lack of funds and approval were the reasons for its inability to conduct local council election in Kebbi State, noting that it had written several times to the government to release funds for the conduct of the election which it is yet to get.

20 states without elected LGAs

Abia-17

Anambra-21

Enugu-17

imo-27

Akwa Ibom – 31

Delta -25

Cross River-18

Ondo-18

Osun-30

Benue-23

Kogi-21

Kwara-16

Plateau-17

Bauchi-20

Yobe-17

Katsina – 34

Kano -44

Kebbi –21

Sokoto-23

Zamfara -14

Total 454 LGAs

Zonal distribution of undemocratic LGAs

North-West — 136

South-East –82

North-Central –77

South-South–74

South-West –48

North-East –37