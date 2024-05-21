FG keen to improve oil production — Lokpobiri

Heineken Lokpobiri

By Obas Esiedesa

With Nigeria’s oil production lagging significantly behind OPEC oil production quota, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, has expressed the federal government’s determination to improve production in the coming months.

The minister, according to a statement by his media aide, Nneamaka Okafor, yesterday, stated this when the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, H.E. Salem Saeed Al Shamsi, visited him in Abuja.

Lokpobiri emphasized Nigeria’s commitment to increasing oil production, adding that while Nigeria “is not in a rush to transition away from oil, the country is actively seeking to enhance its production capabilities”.

He highlighted the benefits of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, which provides a robust legal framework that guarantees returns on investments and has significantly reshaped the oil and gas sector.

“The PIA ensures a secure and profitable investment climate, making Nigeria an attractive location for investors.”

He added: “The visit from Ambassador Al Shamsi and his team is a testament to the valued relationship between our two nations. It underscores our commitment to transforming our energy sectors for mutual benefit.”

On his part, Ambassador Al Shamsi said: “We see great potential in Nigeria’s energy sector and appreciate the steps being taken to create a conducive investment environment. Our countries have much to gain from continued collaboration.”