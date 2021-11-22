.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya has ordered soldiers to be brutal on bandits, directing the soldiers to kill the bandits and bring back their weapons, saying the order becomes necessary because of the “war” situation the country has found itself.

General Yahaya who weekend was at the Headquarters of the Training and Doctrine Command Nigerian Army, TRADOC, said he had gone round all states in the country and he had been adequately briefed on the security challenges across the country.

According to him, “I commend them on the job they are doing.

They should be more resolute and more decisive in dealing with the criminals because what we are presently experiencing with the bandits is just like in a war. We kill them and bring back their weapons and that is what we will continue to do. “We are aware that there are challenges and we have noted them.

“The essence of the visit is to interact with the troop, ginger them more to do better.

The challenges across the nation have been unfolded and we are doing our best. In a war like this, you can have surprises sometimes but we will surmount them.

These criminal elements are living with us and if we all join hands together, we will eliminate them. Now we are making progress and we are getting results.”

The Chief of Army Staff had earlier had a closed-door security meeting with his officers at the 31 Artillery Brigade which lasted for about one and half hours.

He also commissioned some projects at the Barracks.

Vanguard News Nigeria