Leading auto brands and their promoters in the country are getting set for honours this December as organisers of the 2021 Nigerian Auto Awards, Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, announced finalists in each of the awards categories.

Eventual winners in each of the categories are expected to be declared on December 1 at the glamorous Nigerian Auto Awards scheduled for Eko Hotels and Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to the chairman of the Award Committee, Theodore Opara, Car-of-The-Year will be contested by Toyota Corolla, Hyundai Creta and Kia Rio.

Weststar’s Associates Mercedes-Benz SL-Class and Coscharis Motors’ BMW 7-series slugged it out in the Luxury Car of the year segment.

In the Compact SUV segment, Toyota RAV4 is coming back again to compete with Hyudia Tuscan and Ford Edge for the coveted crown in this ever growing sector of the Nigerian auto market.

in the pick-up of the year segment, Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, Mitsubishi L200 and Nissan Hardbody NP300 are set for another showdown as the contenders are on solid ground in the Nigerian auto market.

The Hilux has won the awards on several occasions in the past, likewise the Ford Ranger; the only exception on the list is the Nissan Hardbody NP300.

Geely Coolray, being marketed by Mikano international limited, is going head-to-head with Jaguar F-Pace from the Coscharis Motors’ stable in the Outstanding Design of the year category.

Elizade Nig Ltd will be competing in the Auto Workshop of the year with Dana Motors and Mandilas Enterprise (Motor Division).

In the Assembly Plant of the year, Dana Motors, Stallion Motors’ VON assembly plant will slug it out in this category.

The Suzuki brand which is being marketed by CFAO is going for the Strongest Comeback Brand Award, while PAN has been nominated for the Most Resilient Auto Company of the year.

Nigeria’s indigenous auto maker, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Co is being decorated as Nigeria’s Auto Company of the year because of its immense contribution in the development of the local auto industry.

Also giving some insights into some special recognition award, Mr. Opara disclosed that the Executive Governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, will be honoured for his massive patronage of locally-assembled vehicles from Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing Company.

“His gesture has immensely helped to develop the local auto industry and secure jobs for several thousands of Nigerians, and this he has been nominated for the Governor of the Year: Automotive Industry Support,” he added.

In his own remark, Chairman of Nigeria’s Auto journalists Association, Mike Ochonma, said all vehicles nominated in the various categories represent exceptional value and designs

Speaking of the awards, Ochonma stated that one thing has remained true to the contest; it celebrates and rewards automotive excellence in the country.

Vanguard News Nigeria