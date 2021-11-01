Dr Nkem Okeke, Anambra Deputy Governor, said that security challenges facing Anambra residents would be tackled as a core need for peaceful co-existence of the all persons in Anambra.

Okeke said that the All Progressive Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Sen. Andy Uba, has reassured him that security of lives and properties of Anambra people would be top on his political agenda of development.

The deputy governor said in an interview with The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday, that the Uba has a very good manifesto to transform the state to a higher standard that would be across all economic and social strata of the state to yield great opportunities.

Okeke said the opportunities would be inclusive, the young, the aged and the middle aged, would have a say in the running of the state affairs through organised townhall meetings, seminars and workshops.

“Knowledge is power, the ability to listen to all strata of persons would provide inclusiveness in the leadership of APC in the state.

“The needs of the people would be sought as your voices would be needed in taking major decisions in the state,” he said.

He said that the political blackmail of APC being a Fulani party is not true at all, that is a national party, Igbo should not deny themselves their right of ownership in political field of the nation.

“Let us kill this blackmail, all political parties are just platform to achieve ones political aspiration. this is like people doing different types of business or universities to enrich themselves in life.

“Sen. Andy Uba is our brother we cannot wish it away, let rally round him now to get closer to the centre to be able to negotiate easily the agitations we have in Nigeria polity.

“Let us remember that no governor can do as he pleases no matter the connection at the centre because we are in a democratic dispensation, the state lawmakers must pass vital decision before implementation.

“We have a crop of seasoned lawmakers who are very conversant with their duties and will all times stand against what is wrong, it is not about the governor acting as he likes, if he tries, it would be resisted by the people because power belongs to the people,“ he said.

He urged the electorate in the state to shine their eyes and vote massively for the APC candidate for Nov. 6 governorship election and disregard any political black mail against APC and its candidate.

Okeke said “If APC party decides now to zone the presidency to south east, will we reject it and not field in a candidate because it is Fulani party as alleged?

He explained that the political blackmail that APC is a party of Fulani should be disregarded because it is not true, is a political ploy to win over membership to any other political party.

“My brothers this time around let us rework on our political calculations, knowing that politics is a game of number and interest, let us accept APC in our state come Nov. 6, then we will push forward from there.

“We cannot be outside to discuss our political emancipation, any party that is not widespread cannot attract that political quest we all are looking for,” he said.

Okeke said as a deputy governor, it has afforded him quality information that informed his decision to switch party at this moment and assured that it is not a selfish one but for the greater development of the state.

“Come Nov. 6, I appeal to all electorate to have a deep think and cast their votes for Sen. Andy Uba, the APC candidate, let’s make a huge sacrifice that will better the lives of our children and unborn children.

“This is not the time for sentiments, bearing grudges, blame game or playing politics with our future but let us correct our past political mistakes so as to regain our presence in national politics,” he appealed.

Okeke said he is a technocrat and have watched over the years the political terrain of the Igbos die gradually because of the blackmail of few to imprison conscience of many who had held them in trust and do not really know the truth.

Vanguard News Nigeria