Chief Adam while receiving Airforce Team

The special project director, Trans Warri Ode-Itsekiri Bridges, and access road Chief Otimeyin Adams has commended the Delta State Government under the leadership of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for paying the sum of 8BN out of the 9BN debt burden inherited from the previous administration for the project.

Adams stated this while receiving the Participants of Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji led by their Team Leader, Air Commodore C. O. Obiabaka at Setraco yard, Ifie-Warri.

Adams while explaining the socio-economic benefits of the Trans Warri Ode Itsekiri bridges and access road stated that the scope of the project includes the construction of 26km length of road with the spur, culverts, drains, and 19 bridges of various spans including Ode-Itsekiri internal Roads and two jetties on both sides of Warri Rivers. The main alignment for Ubeji is through Ifie, Aje-Etan, Ijala, across Warri River to Ugbodede, Orugbo, Ajigba and ends at Ode-Itsekiri.

Speaking further, Adams submitted that the project when completed will not only reduce youths restiveness but will open up the other sides of Warri separated by Warri river which will make enormous land mass available while speeding up development.

Air Commodore C. O. Obiabaka appreciated His Excellency Sen. Dr. Okowa for the massive project. Saying the project when completed will not only improve the economic situation of the State but help in the movement of security equipment and in securing the area.

The Trans-Warri Ode Itsekiri bridges and access road project was an initiative of the Ibori administration but actual work was started by the Uduaghan administration in May, 2007. Thus the project If well funded is expected to be completed in December 2022.