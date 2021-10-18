.

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The Vice-Chancellor of Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano State, Prof. Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa on Monday said the university would soon commence the post-graduate programme.

This was as he said the institution has secured accreditation of 42 academic courses by National University Commission, NUC to commence the programme in the institution.

Prof. Kurawa made this known while speaking with newsmen during his one year in office as the Vice-Chancellor.

The University Don described the development as a great achievement considering the fact that the University was established in 2012 but now running 33 undergraduate and 42 postgraduate fully accredited programmes respectively.

According to him, “We applied for the verification of 42 academic programmes under the five faculties of Basic Medical Science, Science, Education, Humanities and Clinical Sciences in the institution. And all the 42 academic was given approval by the National University Commission, NUC for us to commence the Post Graduate programme using the full-time mode in the upcoming 2020/2021 academic session.

“This is a great achievement because the institution which was established in 2012 now have 33 undergraduate programme and 42 post graduate programmes. If you compare us with our peers, other universities that was established around the same time, we are now ahead of them. So this is a great achievement recorded by the university.

“So the university is now a force to reckon with in terms of academic training and others,” Kurawa said.

The Vice-Chancellor further hinted that efforts were in top gear to take over the Murtala Muhammad hospital selected to house the teaching hospital of the institution for the new Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, MBBS course to enable the students to carry out their practicals as part of the requirement in order to meet up with human resources demand by the hospital facilities across the state.

“The University has set up a powerful delegation committee of professionals to advise on the Facility that would be used as a teaching hospital for the clinical Research for MBBS students. They have recommended Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital to serve as the Teaching hospital. We have informed his Excellency, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and be assured that the State Government will support in that direction.

“Our MBBS students are now in two hundred (200) level and we are up and doing to ensure that a befitting teaching hospital was made available before the students reach the clinical time.

“This, we believe if done will provide an avenue to train more medical personnel to man the various state of the art medical facilities built across the five Emirates in the State.

“Effort is also in place to provide the students with conducive learning environment and hotel as the Central Bank has come to our aid by requesting for a land to construct two students’ hostels under it’s a special intervention for Universities,” Prof. Kurawa however stated.