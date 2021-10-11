Union Systems Limited is pleased to announce that it has been awarded the ISO Certifications on Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015) and Information Security Management System (ISO 27001:2013).

These certificates were attained following a rigorous company-wide external audit by the Professional Evaluation and Certification Board (PECB), a globally recognized ISO certification body.

The ISO 9001:2015 certifies the company’s processes on Software System Design, Software Development, Quality Assurance, Documentation, Implementation, Systems integration, Post-implementation support, Product training and Process Re-engineering. These processes were thoroughly audited and found to be in conformity with international standards.

ISO 27001:2013 on the other hand certifies that the company complies to the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets according to the international standards on Information Security Management System.

These ISO standards represent the company’s commitment to the consistent delivery of quality information technology services and strict adherence to information security standards satisfying applicable statutory, regulatory and legal requirements.

“The cornerstone of Union Systems’ services are based on the promise to our customers and other stakeholders that we would only deliver the best quality software solutions with high-level information security standards.

Through the ISO 9001 and 27001 certifications, we have demonstrated that our Quality Management System and Information Security Management System have the maturity to support this commitment.” – Chuks Onyebuchi, Chief Executive Officer, Union Systems Limited.

Union Systems Limited (USL) is one of African’s leading trade finance software companies. For over 15 years, the company has been delivering future thinking trade finance software solutions to banks and corporates in Africa to achieve full automation and digitization of their trade operations. Our trade finance software solutions deliver growth, profitability, and regulatory compliance to banks and corporates.

With headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria, the company has a deep understanding of the African market and a team of highly qualified consultants with real-world experience in the delivery of complex software solutions.

In recognition of its innovation and excellence, Union Systems was awarded the Trade Finance Software Solutions Provider of the year 2020 at the BusinessDay Bank’s, and other financial institutions (BAFI) Awards.