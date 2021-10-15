By Marie-Therese Nanlong

After some days of reprieve, three people have been killed and one injured at Nkiendonwro village, Miango district, Irigwe Chiefdom in Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred when some of the victims were on their way to farm and others were going for an event held at the Miango Rest Home, Miango in remembrance of the 29 natives killed four years ago in a classroom at LEA Primary School, Nkiendonwro.

Those confirmed killed are Amos David 42years, Reuben Sunday 32years and Abednego Amos 8years while Emmanuel Amos 12years old survived the attack with injury. The deceased have been buried at the time of this report.

Lawrence Zongo and Davidson Malison, both officials of Irigwe Development Association confirmed the incident.

According to Malison, “Fulani militia ambushed Rigwe people this morning Friday October 15, 2021 at Nkiendonwro village of Miango District. Three were killed while one sustained injuries. They were ambushed early this morning. The DPO of Bassa LGA has been told of the attack. This is again another horrific and traumatic situation the Rigwe nation has been confined to.

“Everyday we are faced with one issue or the other caused by the Fulani marauders. If it is not destruction of ripe farm crops, it is killing or looting of household items. The Government and the security personnel should wake up to their duty and ensure that the terror being unleashed on the innocent people of Rigwe land is stopped. If true peace must be achieved then, justice must be served through the arrest of the perpetrators so as to be made to face the full wrath of law.”

It would be recalled that on the 15th of October, 2017, 29 natives were taking refuse in a primary school when attackers stormed the village but rather than get protection, they were surrounded and killed and the testimonies of the few who escaped by the whiskers indicted some security personnel stationed at that time in the primary school.

Speaking at the event organized by the Publicity Committee, Irigwe Youths Movement and Rural Watch News, Lawrence Zongo said, “We are gathered here today to wake a dozing and an unconcerned world …, several Irigwe communities have had to flee from their homelands and take refuge elsewhere. These are among scores of villages on the Plateau that have been violently chased out by armed Fulani militia and occupied by them.

“The shocking aspect of these attacks is that the assailants have faced no consequences, the inaction of government against the criminals has led citizens to accuse it of complicity in the crimes…”