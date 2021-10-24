By Sylvester Kwentua

Celebrity music star, Tiwa Savage, some weeks back had claimed that she was being blackmailed with a sex tape her partner had uploaded on Snapchat mistakenly. In an interview she granted a foreign medium, Tiwa had stated that she would not be paying her blackmailer because this would definitely lead to more payments.



However, weeks after she vowed never to give in to the blackmailer, an unknown blogger who Tiwa called out on Instastory, released the sex tape, as a way of getting at Tiwa, because of how she handled the whole situation, according to the “Koroba” crooner.

READ ALSOTiwa Savage breaks silence after leaked sex tape

However, barely few hours after the release of the sex tape, the internet went agog, with several celebrities either pitching tents with Tiwa, or out rightly calling her out. Here are some of the reactions of some celebrities..

Those in support…

BBNaija Angel: Angel Smith, a former reality TV star and the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalist defended Tiwa Savage as a victim of the scandal while giving her voice to the trending topic. According to the reality TV star, the problem with the tape is not with the victim but with the person who revealed it.

Angel wrote, “The problem will never be the fact that someone made a tape or that someone took a picture n*ked, the problem will always lie with the person that decided to leak it. Stop victim-blaming. And leaking someone’s tape is a criminal offense. I hope one of you becomes a scapegoat.”

Teebillz: After Tiwa’s tape was released late on Tuesday, Teebillz took to his Instastory to state that someone who has your best interests at heart is different from a person around you, indirectly implying that Tiwa was betrayed by someone she trusted. He said: “Who’s around you and who is down for you are two totally different things.”

Georgina Onuoha: Nigerian actress, Georgina Onuoha, wants Tiwa to stop dating thugs, while reminding her that the internet never forgets. The movie star, who took to her Instagram page to share her opinion in a video, stated that no man who loves his partner would pick up a camera to record her most intimate and secret aspect of her being.

“Dearest, Black and beautiful woman, Be careful. Don’t trade bedroom intimacy for online gratification. I’m not bothered. I’m not perturbed. I don’t care. Remember, someday, we will all grow old and grey, and our children and grandchildren will love to take pride in us. Live well,” she said

Those not in support…

Daddy Freeze: Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze says that it would be difficult to still retain the respect he has for Tiwa Savage after he watched a sex tape of her that leaked online. Daddy Freeze made this known in a video via his Instagram account. saying that he would always remember the video anytime he sees her.

Chioma Ifemeludike: Actress Chioma slammed those who showed support for Tiwa, stating that they are hypocrites. According to her, if it were a regular person or an upcoming celebrity, they would have been indifferent.

Grace Ama: Screen goddess, Grace Ama just wants Tiwa to remember she will get old someday, and then regret all these. “Unbothered! Unbothered!! Unbothered!!! My “I don’t care, it doesn’t matter women’’…remember old age is coming. Receive brain. Shalom.” Grace chipped in on Instagram.

Sonia Ogiri: Actress Sonia Ogiri feels Tiwa Savage is not a smart lady. She made this known on Instagram. “When I talked, some fools said rubbish! Now, y’all saw the video, what do you have to say about a celebrity that should be careful and smart? (Woman for that matter oh).” Sonia Ogiri blurted.

It should be noted however that the Universal Music Group recording music act, Tiwa Sagave owned up to having a sex video with her boyfriend , saying she won’t be cowed in to blackmail.

“You must knock my head when you see me otherwise…” Tiwa remarked.