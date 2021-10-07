The House of Representatives has considered the Revised Federal Government 2022–2024 Medium Term Expenditure Frame Work (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) and approved an aggregate expenditure of N16.39 trillion for Nigeria.



This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance at the Committee of supply session, presented by the Chairman, Rep. James Faleke (APC-Lagos) on Wednesday.

The House also approved a revenue of N10.3 trillion and fiscal deficit of N635.4 billion for the period under review.

The House commended the Budget Office and the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning for insisting that government Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs)must submit their revenue profile for capturing in the 2022 budget. (NAN)