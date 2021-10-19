As world leaders prepare for the COP26 conference in the United Kingdom to discuss climate change, Radisson Hotel Group has come up with a program that will make all meetings and events across its EMEA portfolio carbon negative.

The program tagged ‘Carbon Negative. Planet Positive’ will ensure that every meeting across its 400+ hotels has a positive impact on the environment.

Eric de Neef, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Branding & Commercial Officer of the Group, said they are constantly reviewing how as a global business can influence positive climate action, and “how we can encourage the hospitality industry to push the boundaries on green meetings and events. While noting that they are proud to be pioneering the initiative, he said Carbon Negative. Planet Positive will set a new sustainability standard in the global hospitality industry.

“Carbon Negative. Planet Positive reinforces the Group’s 100% Carbon Neutral meetings offering, in place across the Group’s 1,600 hotels worldwide since 2019. The initiative forms part of the Group’s wider Responsible Business program which targets reducing the Group’s carbon footprint by 30%, and which aims to set science-based targets. Since the launch of the 100% Carbon Neutral Meetings program.

Eric de Neef added that “ the Group has offset over 30,300 tons of CO2 at no cost to its clients, which is the equivalent to removing more than 6,500 fuel-driven cars off the road.

Inge Huijbrechts, the Global Senior Vice President Sustainability, Security and Corporate Communications, added that for each meeting, the carbon footprint is calculated using the HCMI methodology and then offset through projects which are Gold Standard or Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) recognized.

“These projects combat climate change and contribute to sustainable development in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”