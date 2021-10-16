Atiku Abubakar

By Umar Yusuf – Yola

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has expressed optimism that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will take over power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

Speaking with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at the Mahmud Ribadu Square, Yola, venue of the PDP State congress, Atiku maintained that the Peoples Democratic Party State Congress in Adamawa will set the pace for others when it comes to election transparency.

He called on politicians to respect party guidelines, electoral guidelines and the nation’s constitution in electing party leaders, saying democracy can only triumph in a free and fair environment.

2614 delegates across the 21 local government areas of the state participated in the exercise, even as 39 aspirants had earlier been cleared for various elective posts by the PDP election screening committee headed by Mamu Alhaji Mohammed.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Congress Committee and the Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr Douye Diri commended Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and the PDP stakeholders for organizing a hitch free exercise.

Governor Douye Diri while declaring the winners after the exercise, said with the unity of purpose and organization, “I remain upbeat that PDP is the party to beat in Adamawa State”.

All the former executives of the party were re-elected and sworn in immediately after the election.

The election was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere .

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress committee in Adamawa State, Professor Umar Adam Katsayal has debunked rumour in some quarters that a court in Yola stopped the state Congress slated for today.

The Chairman stated this today at the venue of the Congress at the Lamido Cinema saying “it is not true, there is no court order stopping today’s congress, as you can see all the seven-man committee are on ground, and the electoral materials already are here”.

He added that what they were waiting for now is INEC officials to come.

