By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE Edo State High Court has denied issuing a restraining order on the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Dan Orbih, State Secretary of the party Hilary Otsu, the member representing Oredo Federal Constituency, Hon Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and eight others from attending the PDP National Convention slated for later this week.



A statement issued by the Court’s Chief Registrar, H.O Osawaru Esq in a statement with REF. NO. EDJ/PRO/2021/VOL.11/130 reads in part “Let it be stated for record purposes that no such restraining order was issued by Hon. Justice J.O. Okeaya-Inneh. The applicants were only ordered to place the Respondents on Notice and leave was granted to the Claimants/Applicants to serve the originating process on the PDP outside the jurisdiction of the Court and a further leave was granted to the Applicant to serve the originating process by substitute means. The enrollment order which the media houses based their publication on did not place a restraining order on anyone.”

Three members of the PDP namely Chief Idehen Ekunday, Mr Stanley Iduoze and Odior Omadimhe who are claimants/applicants against Orbih and 11 others including the PDP as the 12th defendant, had in suit number B/218/os/2021 want the defendants to be restrained from attending, participating or voting at the National Convention of the PDP which is the 12th Defendant in the suit. They also wanted the PDP to deny admittance of the defendants into the national convention