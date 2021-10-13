…Says it is constructing Training Facility

By Kingsley Omonobi

The 82 Division Nigerian Army on Wednesday described as baseless, an allegation claiming that the Nigerian Army is currently constructing a Ruga Settlement at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

A statement signed by Major Abubakar Abdullahi, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations expressed utmost concern that “the allegation was aired through an outlawed online radio”.

It said, “Though this inciting broadcast emanates from a source bereft of any credibility whatsoever, there is need however to present the facts clearly for the sake of posterity.

“It must be emphasised that Nigerian Army Engineers are not constructing any Ruga Settlement in any part of Nigeria.

“Rather, the Engineers are currently constructing a military training facility at Igbo-Etiti Community of Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State.

“Upon completion, the facility will accommodate troops during training and aid to improve their efficiency in protecting law abiding citizens across the South East.

“Any counter narrative aired on the project is a malicious falsehood aimed at inciting the public against the Nigerian Army.

“Members of the public are therefore advised to disregard such untrue and false information emanating from this aforementioned media or any information source.

“The Nigerian Army remains a credible institution that unites the country and has no place for ethno-religious sentiments.

“We shall continue to carry out our constitutional tasks objectively across the country and remain totally apolitical.”

