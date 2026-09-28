Full list: Top 6 players with most free-kick goals scored as Messi nears all-time record

MIAMI, FLORIDA – AUGUST 12: Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF reacts during the Leagues Cup Phase One match between Inter Miami CF and Leon at Nu Stadium on August 12, 2026 in Miami, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has moved to within two goals of the all-time record for direct free-kick goals after scoring another spectacular set-piece against Columbus Crew.

The Argentine converted a stunning free-kick in Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in Major League Soccer on Sunday, taking his career tally from direct free-kicks to 76.

Messi’s goal came in the 33rd minute, five minutes after Josef Martínez had put Columbus ahead from the penalty spot. The 39-year-old curled the ball over the wall and into the far corner from a difficult angle to bring Inter Miami level.

The goal was ultimately not enough to earn Miami a point, as Jamal Thiaré scored in the ninth minute of stoppage time to give Columbus a dramatic 2-1 victory.

Despite the defeat, Messi’s latest set-piece strike moved him further up one of football’s most notable statistical lists.

Messi two goals away from record

Messi is now credited with 76 direct free-kick goals, leaving him two behind Brazilian legend Marcelinho Carioca, who is widely credited with 78.

Messi had moved to 75 direct free-kick goals just a week earlier after scoring against San Diego FC. That goal had taken him past Jair Rosa Pinto, who is credited with 74, and left him three behind Marcelinho.

His latest effort against Columbus means Messi has now closed the gap to the record to just two goals.

If he scores twice more from direct free-kicks, he will draw level with Marcelinho. Another direct free-kick goal would then give Messi the outright record, according to the widely cited historical tally.

All-time direct free-kick goals

Marcelinho Carioca – 78 Lionel Messi – 76 Jair Rosa Pinto – 74 Roberto Dinamite – 73 Juninho Pernambucano – 72 Siniša Mihajlović – 72

These figures refer to direct free-kick goals. Historical statistical lists can differ depending on how matches and types of free-kick goals are classified, so the totals should be presented as widely cited figures rather than an uncontested official FIFA record. El Gráfico’s recent historical reconstruction also places Marcelinho first with 78, followed by Messi, Jair, Roberto Dinamite, Juninho and Mihajlović.

Messi’s latest strike further underlined his longevity as one of football’s most prolific free-kick specialists. He now needs just two more direct free-kick goals to draw level with Marcelinho Carioca’s widely recognised total of 78.