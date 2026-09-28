Bellingham needs rage to shine for England — Tuchel

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By Adegboyega Adeleye

England manager Thomas Tuchel believes Jude Bellingham is at his best when he plays with “a bit of rage” as the midfielder prepares to face the Czech Republic in the Nations League.

According to Sky Sports, Tuchel believes Bellingham’s fiery nature can bring out the best in the Real Madrid star, who impressed despite England’s 3-2 defeat to Spain at Wembley in their Nations League opener.

Bellingham was involved in several heated exchanges during the match, including with Real Madrid team-mate Marc Cucurella, but Tuchel said such moments can help the 23-year-old find an extra edge.

“He likes that. He gets better if that happens,” Tuchel said.

“It’s better if he plays with a bit of rage. It’s what he does. I think sometimes he is looking for these moments to get his fire going.”

Asked about Bellingham’s exchange with Cucurella, Tuchel added, “I think he doesn’t know any teammates when he is in the national team.

“He wants to win. He doesn’t know any team-mates. He is still friends with them but not for the 90 minutes.”

Bellingham helped England push Spain until the final stages and forced a late save from Unai Simon.

The midfielder had also been named England’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive season before the international break.

Tuchel is keen to have Bellingham available as England face the Czech Republic on Tuesday, although he admitted the demanding schedule could influence his selection.

England are playing four Nations League matches in 11 days, raising concerns over player workload and rotation.

“I would love to have him four times on the pitch,” Tuchel said. “I think the concern is that he hasn’t done it this season in this tight period.

“We will need to check with the physios. We will not put Jude at risk. But in terms of style, it’s just how he plays.”

Tuchel also said he would prefer to keep a settled side during the international window but acknowledged that rotation may be necessary.

“My ideal scenario would be to go again and go again and go again, with six or seven players minimum that start again that we trust,” he said.

“To put the responsibility on them and let them feel the trust. But I am not sure it’s possible. Let’s see.”

England face the Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.