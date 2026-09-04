Mbah working, Enugu changing!

Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

By Kenneth Ofoma

Enugu State is rich in historical, political and geographical landmarks. But beyond its identity as Nigeria’s Coal City State lies a story of transformation—a story that has unfolded over decades and appears to be entering another defining chapter.



The state, as it is known today, was created on August 27, 1991, when the military administration of General Ibrahim Babangida carved it out of the old Anambra State. The old Anambra State itself emerged in 1976 following the division of the former East Central State.



Yet, Enugu as a cultural and geographical entity predates its emergence as a state.



The name Enugu is derived from the Igbo expression “Énú Ụ́gwụ́”, meaning “top of the hill” or “hilltop”, a reference to the area’s distinctive geography. Its modern history was profoundly shaped by the discovery of coal at the Udi Hills in 1909.



The discovery transformed the settlement into an important industrial centre and earned it the enduring sobriquet, “Coal City”. The completion of the Eastern Railway line to Port Harcourt in 1916 further accelerated its economic importance by linking the coal-producing hinterland to the coast.



Enugu subsequently became the capital of the former Eastern Region and, in the turbulent events of 1967, the capital of the short-lived Republic of Biafra.



The city and state have therefore been at the centre of some of the most important political and economic developments in Nigeria’s history.

From One Administration to Another



Since its creation in 1991, Enugu State has witnessed successive military and civilian administrations, each contributing in varying degrees to its development.



The return to democratic rule in 1999 ushered in a new political era. Chimaroke Nnamani became the first elected governor of the state in the Fourth Republic, serving from 1999 to 2007. He was succeeded by Sullivan Chime, who governed from 2007 to 2015, followed by Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who served from 2015 to 2023.

In 2023, the baton passed to Dr Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.



By conventional assessment, Enugu could be counted among the fortunate states to have enjoyed a measure of continuity in governance, with successive administrations making contributions to its development trajectory.



But the arrival of Governor Mbah has introduced a distinctly different dimension to the state’s development conversation.



His administration’s philosophy is encapsulated in the declaration: “Tomorrow Is Here!”



Initially, it may have sounded like familiar political rhetoric. But the scale, spread and ambition of the administration’s projects have begun to give the slogan a more concrete meaning.

The $30 Billion Ambition



At the heart of the Mbah administration’s development strategy is an economic ambition: to grow Enugu State’s economy from an estimated $4.4 billion to $30 billion. Achieving such a target requires more than roads and public buildings. It demands a fundamental restructuring of the relationship between government, citizens, businesses, investors and the wider economy.



That appears to be the thinking behind a programme cutting across education, healthcare, roads, urban renewal, transportation, security, water, electricity, agriculture, industry and technology.

Reimagining Education



One of the most ambitious interventions is the Smart Green Schools programme.



The administration is constructing about 268 modern, technology-driven schools—one in each of the state’s 260 political wards, with additional schools in special locations.



The concept goes beyond conventional classrooms. The schools are designed to incorporate digital learning, robotics, artificial intelligence and other modern educational technologies.



The government is also developing three technical and vocational colleges, one in each senatorial district, to strengthen skills acquisition and prepare young people for an economy increasingly driven by technology, innovation and enterprise.



The underlying idea is that education infrastructure must evolve with the demands of the 21st-century economy.



Taking Healthcare to the Grassroots



Healthcare is another major pillar of the development agenda.



The government is building 260 Type-2 Primary Healthcare Centres across the state’s wards, taking modern healthcare closer to rural communities. The facilities are conceived as an upgrade of conventional primary healthcare delivery, with doctors, nurses and midwives, drug dispensaries, labour rooms and bed spaces.



At the higher end of the healthcare system is the Enugu International Hospital, a specialist facility designed to offer advanced medical services and reduce the need for residents to travel outside the country for specialised treatment (medical tourism).



The facility incorporates nuclear and molecular medicine, including advanced approaches to cancer management, alongside cardiovascular, cardio-renal, maternal and child healthcare services.



Its positioning as a referral centre underscores the ambition to make Enugu a regional healthcare destination.

A New Urban Future



Perhaps the most audacious component of the administration’s physical development programme is the proposed New Enugu City. Spread across about 10,000 hectares along the Enugu-Abakaliki Expressway, the project is conceived as a modern smart city and a new commercial and residential hub.



Its importance lies not merely in expanding the geographical footprint of the capital but in creating a planned urban environment capable of accommodating population growth, businesses, investment and modern infrastructure.



Alongside the new city is an extensive road construction and rehabilitation programme. Roads such as the Penoks-Abakpa-Opi Nsukka route, as well as numerous rural and urban roads across Nsukka, Igbo-Etiti, Udi and other parts of the state, are intended to improve mobility and open economic corridors.

Restoring Enugu’s Landmarks



The administration has also turned its attention to iconic assets that once defined Enugu’s prominence. The revitalisation of the Hotel Presidential, Nigergas and the International Conference Centre reflects an attempt to reconnect the state with historic symbols while repositioning them for contemporary economic use.



The transformation is complemented by a new five-star international hotel beside the International Conference Centre, creating the potential for a major hospitality and conference destination.

The ambition is clear: to position Enugu not merely as a state capital but as an investment hub and conference city.

A New Transport Culture



The transport sector is equally undergoing a major rethink. The introduction of Compressed Natural Gas buses and electric taxis is expected to contribute to a cleaner and more efficient public transportation system.



Modern transport interchanges and terminals at locations including Holy Ghost, Abakpa and Gariki are part of the effort to reorganise the city’s transportation architecture.



The Enugu Air initiative represents another dimension, with plans for fleet expansion and cargo facilities at Akanu Ibiam International Airport. Together, these interventions seek to build a transport system that supports both the movement of people and the growth of commerce.

Technology Meets Security



One of the administration’s notable departures from conventional governance is its emphasis on technology-driven security. The planned AI-powered security architecture includes surveillance infrastructure, command hubs and specialised security vehicles. The objective is to strengthen the capacity of security agencies to detect threats, respond rapidly and coordinate operations using technology and real-time intelligence. The initiative represents an attempt to move Enugu from reactive governance towards a more proactive and intelligence-led model.

Water, Power and the Economy



For decades, reliable public water supply has remained one of Enugu’s persistent development challenges. The Mbah administration has embarked on a major expansion of water infrastructure, with the objective of increasing daily urban water production from roughly two million litres to tens of millions of litres.

Power is another frontier.



The establishment of the Enugu State Electricity Regulatory Commission marks a significant step towards creating a consumer-focused electricity market within the state. Reliable power is fundamental to industrialisation, investment and the survival of small and medium-sized businesses.



In agriculture and industry, the administration is pursuing public-private partnerships, including a ₦100 billion investment aimed at reviving United Palm Products Limited.



There is also a plan to create 100,000 hectares of land-banked farmland in each senatorial district, potentially opening opportunities for commercial agriculture, agro-processing and rural economic development.

From Government to Investment Ecosystem



Perhaps the most consequential aspect of the transformation underway in Enugu is that the interventions are not isolated projects. They are increasingly being presented as components of a broader economic ecosystem.



Roads are intended to connect communities and markets. Schools are expected to produce technologically equipped young people. Healthcare facilities are designed to retain medical spending within the state. Transport reforms should improve mobility, while water and electricity serve as economic enablers. Urban renewal and hospitality infrastructure are intended to attract investors, businesses, tourists and conferences.



Even the digitisation of the land registry speaks to this wider objective. For investors, certainty over land ownership, faster transactions and a more transparent system can make the difference between committing capital and taking it elsewhere. This emphasis on ease of doing business is becoming one of the defining features of the state’s emerging development model.

A State in Transition



The significance of what is happening in Enugu may ultimately extend beyond physical projects. Development is not measured only by the number of roads constructed, schools built or hospitals commissioned. It is also measured by the capacity of government to create an environment in which citizens, businesses and institutions can generate sustainable prosperity. That is the larger test facing the Mbah administration.



The transformation remains a work in progress. Ambitious projects require sustained financing, effective maintenance, institutional discipline and continuity beyond political cycles. The ultimate measure will be how many of the current interventions mature into functioning institutions and productive assets that endure.



For now, however, the scale of the programme has already altered the conversation about Enugu. A state once defined primarily by its coal-mining heritage, political history and relatively modest economic footprint is attempting to redefine itself as a modern investment destination, technology-enabled economy, healthcare hub, conference city and regional commercial centre.



For those familiar with Enugu’s history, the contrast is striking.



From the discovery of coal at Udi in 1909 to the railway connection of 1916; from its days as the capital of the Eastern Region and the Republic of Biafra to the democratic administrations that followed; and now to an era of smart schools, modern hospitals, new cities, digital governance, transport reforms, power-sector innovation and large-scale infrastructure—the state has repeatedly reinvented itself.



The question now is not whether Enugu has changed. It is how far the change can go.



And for those who can imagine what another four years of sustained implementation could mean, the era of Peter Mbah may increasingly be remembered not merely as another chapter in the state’s political history, but as a time Enugu changed.

Kenneth Ofoma, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Policy & Communication to Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State, writes from Enugu.