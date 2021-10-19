.

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the Akure South/ North House of Representatives bye-election in Ondo state, one of the aspirants under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Babatunde Faro has called for a transparent primary in the party.

Specifically, Faro said that the party’s primary “must not be engineered to favour any aspirant.

Faro said in Akure that ” all aspirants contesting under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the bye-election in the constituency can deliver effective representation.

Recall that the death of the party’s former member in the House of Representatives, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe necessitated the bye-election.

Faro noted that if the party can conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will produce the best candidate and with the overwhelming support of the members and voters, the party will clearly defeat APC hands down.

The 35-year-old former Banker appealed to the party’s leadership to create a fair and balanced process to select the flag bearer of the party.

“The process must not be engineered to favour any aspirant. The party is blessed with very competent individuals who can readily fly the banner of the party during the polls.

“It is at this juncture that I wish to praise the character and capacity of other aspirants such as Mrs Taye Omolafe, Princess Kemi Adesanya, Chief Bayo Alarapon, Lucky Adu and Mr Dayo Awude.

“Any of these Aspirants can and will clearly deliver effective representation to Akure people,”

Faro however promised to run a campaign based on issues and not character assassination, adding that he would support any decision made by the delegates of the party at the Primaries.

“For me, Babatunde Faro, political office is a call to serve. I am well equipped for this and I will faithfully serve our people, support the family of the late Hon Omolafe, strengthen the structure of the party across the 2 LGAs while aggressively focusing on capacity building for the women, youth and the elderly.”

He pointed out that the failure of the ruling APC at both the federal and state levels is an advantage to PDP, saying Nigerians are tired of the misgovernance and misrule of APC.

According to him the giant strides of the late lawmaker in his federal constituency is another reason why people will cast their votes for whoever emerges as the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party.

” I am very convinced that with the massive support from members of the People’s Democratic Party and clear failure of APC leadership at all levels, the people will come out en mass to give their support to whoever emerges as the PDP candidates”.

Speaking on a consensus arrangement, Faro said ” it is not a bad idea but when consensus becomes imposition of candidate on other aspirants, it will bring disunity among members.

“If the party comes up with a clear roadmap to drive this process and it is being seen to be free and fair, I can assure you that I will be the one to emerge.

He said that “If we can not achieve a peaceful consensus let us all go to the primary and let the delegates and voices of the party decide.

