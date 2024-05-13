One killed, many injured in fresh Abia/ Cross River border clash

Police

. We ‘ve lost over 50 folks since 2018 – PG

. Cries out for govt’s intervention

By Steve Oko

One woman identified as Mrs Blessing Kalu Elem, was reportedly slaughtered, after invaders suspected to be from Ukwa Community in Cross River, allegedly raided Isu Community in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State over the weekend.

Unspecified number of locals in Isu Community were also reportedly wounded during the raids which occurred on Friday and Saturday.

According to the President General of Isu Community, Amara Kalu, some of the locals who ran into the bush during the Saturday raid are yet to be accounted for.

He said that those who were wounded had been taken to different hospitals where they are currently being treated.

The PG who spoke with Vanguard on Monday, said the invaders struck from unexpected locations for two days – Friday and Saturday respectively.

He said that while the victim was killed during the Friday raid, over 15 locals were maimed on Saturday’s attack.

According to him, no fewer than 50 locals from Isu Community have been claimed since the border clash erupted in full force in 2018.

He claimed that the discovery of lime stone in the area in commercial quantity must have made their neighbouring Cross River Community to start dragging their ancestral land with them.

The PG who said many villagers had been rendered homeless following series of attacks by the Cross River neighbours, lamented that the invaders had gone beyond the disputed area to lay claims on their ancestral homes “where we are living”.

He noted that people displaced from the affected villages had been living in the Internally Displaced Persons IDP camp under severe conditions.

” We have lost over 50 persons since 2018 alone. Although this crisis has been there since 1985 and 1995 when we clashed, none has lasted like the current case that began in 2018.

” While we were planning for peace we didn’t know our neighbours were planning for war.

” Some of our people have been living in IDP camps since then until they were dispatched to Ututu, Aro and Ihechiowa because no support was coming from any agency, and we are tired of raising support for them.

” We have also lost over 50 persons who died out of frustration because of the displacement including the wife of our traditional ruler, and the oldest man in the community who was buried recently.”

The PG appealed to the Federal Government to quickly intervene and bring permanent solution to the lingering border dispute by mandating the National Boundary Commission to clearly delineate the boundaries between the neighbouring communities.

He also appealed that a military or police base be sited in the area to ensure peace and implementation of the decisions of the Boundary Commission.

The PG also appealed to Government to rehabilitate those displaced as a result of the incessant attacks.

Regretting that previous administrations in the state had neglected and abandoned the affected Isu persons, the PG commended the current efforts of the current administration in the state to wade into the matter.

Meanwhile, Gov. Alex Otti, has during a visit to the devastated community, said that his administration is committed to protecting the lives and properties of Abia citizens and residents.

Otti, who was represented by his Deputy, Ikechukwu Emetu, ordered the immediate transfer of scores of gunshot victims to a specialist hospital for proper medical attention with attendant bills to be fully paid by the state Government.

“I have communicated with the government of Cross River State to call her people to order and stop further infiltration.

“The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti, is saddened over this obnoxious act and enjoins you to remain calm as the government is working hand in glove with the security agencies to ensure that checkpoints are mounted at all entry points into Isu, as well as constitute a patrol team. His condolences are with you,” he said.

He condoled the family of the deceased, saying that he came to ascertain the extent of damage and empathize with the entire community following the invasion of the community.

Otti assured Isu community of Abia State Government’s resolve to show presence in the long-forgotten area by the previous administrations, by fixing access roads to boundaries in Isu community up to the beach which serves a natural boundary feature, as well as other areas having inter-state boundary issues across the State.

He commended the traditional ruler of Isu Autonomous Community, HRH, Eze Augustine Igwe, President General of Obieze and leaders of Obieze and Isu communities for their maturity in handling the painful situation.

Commissioner for Police, Abia State, CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, was also present during the visit.