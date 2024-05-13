I don’t need to slap anyone to make him do the right thing, Super Eagles coach, Finidi George

…names Amokachi, Baruwa as assistants

By Nwafor Sunday

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George, has explained his relationship with his players. Unveiling him as the new substantive Head Coach of the Senior Men National Team, Super Eagles, in Abuja by the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Finidi said he has cordial relationship with his players, noting that he does not need to slap anyone to make the person do the right thing.

“I have always had a cordial relationship with all the players as an assistant coach. I am still the same person even as Head Coach now, only that the title has changed. There will be no controversy regarding relationships with the players. These are professional players and we have to give them what they’re used to in Europe; you don’t need to slap anyone to get him to do the right thing”, he said in a statement.

On his plans, Finidi said: “My first target is to make sure that we are in line to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by winning the upcoming two matches against South Africa and Benin Republic. The 2025 AFCON qualifiers will soon start and we must also be prepared for those as well. I know what the NFF wants as it is boldly written in the contract, and I will work very hard to add value to the team and put myself in the position to earn even more than I will be earning from the take-off.

“I will try my best to ensure the team starts functioning properly and we start winning games again. There is no pressure on me; I have tough skin. I just want to call for your support. I know this is not an easy job, but with the support of everyone, we can achieve our objectives.”

Similarly, Finidi picked his assistants he believe will help him train his team very well. Among the assistants include: Daniel Amokachi and Benjamin James as assistants, as well as Olatunji Baruwa (goalkeepers’ trainer), Chima Onyeike (Fitness Trainer) and Mehmet Ozturk (Analyst).