By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Oba of Benin Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II has canceled all activities lined up to mark his 5th Coronation which is also his birthday in honour of late billionaire business mogul Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo.

A statement by the Benin Tradional Council and signed by its Secretary, Frank Irabor said “the postponement is to honour Idahosa who descad an “illustrious son” of the State.

He said “Oba of Benin wishes to inform the general public that as a result of the demise of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, and his burial few days ago, His Royal Majesty has directed that ail the events lined up to mark the fifth coronation anniversary celebration of His Royal Majesty on 20” October, 2021 should be postponed in his honour.

“Captain Hosa Wells Okunbo was an illustrious son of Edo State in whom we were well pleased. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace,” stated the statement