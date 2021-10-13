Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sworn in Prof. Faith Osadalor as the new Solicitor-General /Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice.

Also sworn in on Tuesday in Benin by the governor was Mrs Ozavize Salami as the Chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board ( SUBEB).

The governor said the appointment had shown the direction of the government in terms of quality and calibre of personnel that had been running the affairs of the state’s public service.

” We have ended that era where you are promoted because you have spent a certain period in a certain position.

“If you have not been promoted after a certain time in a position, your staying in that agency should be questioned.

” This is because you’ve clearly not been performing or achieving results.

“So, the appointment you have witnessed is an indication of how we will be appointing people into the civil and public service.

” It is no longer going to be based on who you know or strictly your political affiliation,” he said.

Obaseki urged the solicitor general to rebuild the capacity of the Ministry of Justice as the highest producer of Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

He urged solicitor general to end that era of poor preparation of the state cases before the courts.

“As for you Salami, given your background, you have no excuse to fail, we have set a standard in SUBEB.

” We have established or created one Africa success story in basic education and we brought you in to consolidate and take our success to another height,” the governor added.

Responding, Osadalor lauded the governor for the appointment and promised to deliver.

Salami also assured the governor that she would not disappoint the state.

