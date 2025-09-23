Gov Otti reshuffles cabinet, swears in two new commissioners

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

By Steve Oko

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State swore in two new Commissioners and a special adviser on Tuesday, charging them to bring fresh energy, commitment, and integrity to the service of the state.

The Governor swore in Dr. Mrs. Salome Obiukwu as the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, and Architect Chiemela Uzoije as Commissioner for Housing.

On the other hand, Prince Christian Enweremadu was sworn in as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Agriculture.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Umuahia, Gov. Otti announced a minor cabinet reshuffle.

Following the reshuffle, Mr. Kingsley Nwokocha, the former Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, was deployed to the Ministry of Labour and Productivity as Commissioner.

The Governor announced a split of the Ministry of Lands and Housing into two separate portfolios to improve efficiency.

He said that Mr Chaka Chukwumerije, who hitherto headed the Ministry, would now only be the Commissioner for Lands.

Otti explained that the new appointments were part of his administration’s “strategy of periodically injecting fresh ideas to enrich the quality and broaden the scope of his administration’s performance.”

He congratulated the trio for scaling through the rigorous nomination and screening process, and reminded them of his administration’s zero-tolerance policy on corruption.

Otti warned that the government would not hesitate to sanction those found wanting.

The Governor charged the new appointees with delivering, stressing that he has no patience for non-performance.

“There is practically no time for a honeymoon. We expect that you will quickly invite and welcome support from every available channel so that you can hit the ground running.

“You have been found to possess the important leadership qualities that we seek in our team, and we are glad that you honour the call to serve your state at this devout moment in our history. Thank you for offering to be part of the new Abia Project.

“I do not expect that you will find it easy, but you have the peculiar advantage of working with colleagues who will be willing to share their experiences and the steps taken to keep their heads above water.

“Let me repeat a charge I will never get tired of giving at functions like this: Our administration has zero tolerance for corruption and practices that take away from the public till.

“We shall not hesitate to do what has to be done whenever credible evidence of compromise and bad behaviour is presented to us.

“You are all required to live above board as public officers, with the understanding that this is a call to serve, not an invitation to a banquet.

“You have so much to do, especially now that we have gone past the halftime mark in the first term of this administration.”

Otti said his administration had performed well in various sectors since its inception and promised that more achievements would be recorded in the months ahead.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of the newly sworn-in appointees, the Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Obiukwu, expressed gratitude to the Governor for reposing confidence in them.

She promised not to let him and the state down.

Vanguard News