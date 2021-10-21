By Etop Ekanem

The Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB, embarked on a series of enrolment exercises across 10 local government and local council development areas of the state, ahead of the current education session, with the support of local community leaders and influencers including celebrities, led by the LASUBEB executive chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King.

LASUBEBS’ EKOEXCEL enlisted the support of famous Nollywood celebrities to educate parents and guardians on the tremendous gains of early child education with the likes of Prince Jide Kosoko, Ibrahim Chatta, Afiz Oyetoro, Funso Adeolu, Yemi Solade, Ricardo Agbor, Ayo Badmus and Mama Ereko participated in the exercise.

Speaking at the respective rallies at the fruit market, Ikosi-Isheri LCDA and Bariga Market, Bariga, the SUBEB Chair stated that the objective of the drive is to mobilize communities to enroll their wards into public primary schools.

Furthermore, he stated that the enrolment exercise was strategically held at major bus-stops and markets due to its teeming population and prevailing numbers of Out of School Children in those communities based on the data gathered by SUBE.’

The chairman said that for children to be able to compete with their peers globally, the state government had integrated technology into the classrooms to enhance learning and teaching outcomes in Lagos State public primary schools, under the EKOEXCEL initiative of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. He noted that education is not only the responsibility of the government, but also of the parent and the community, charging them to encourage their wards to go to school.

Also speaking at the Ikosi-isheri rally was Ibrahim Chatta, a fans’ favourite, who was hailed and cheered as he stepped onto the podium. He stated that education is the key to knowledge, adding that basic education provides opportunity for children to become responsible. Chatta said, “Education is the best legacy parents can give to their children.”

Ayo Badmus, another Nollywood actor urged parents to enrol children of school age into the state’s primary schools, noting that it is their right and they shouldn’t be deprived of it and that primary education in Lagos State is free.

Some parents want their children to attend school but are terrified about fees, not knowing primary education in Lagos is free and compulsory. The enrolment drive made onlookers who were at the rally aware of this fact.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu launched EKOEXCEL in 2019 to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers leveraging technology.

EKOEXCEL, an education reform programme that has recorded remarkable gains in enhancing the teacher-pupil interaction experience through technology (eLearning) in Lagos State primary schools, has reported gains with its recent enrolment drives.

The programme equips teachers with skills to deliver value and empower pupils with the requisite knowledge to improve education and help sustain the growth of Lagos State as a leading knowledge-driven city and economy in the world.

Within two years, it accelerates pupils’ learning, better classroom culture and more robust curriculum management.

EKOEXCEL has dramatically accelerated student literacy and numeracy performance, with significant differences between student performance in EKOEXCEL schools versus their peers in traditional schools.

EKOEXCEL students advanced in numeracy twice as fast as students in traditional schools. At the same time, they progressed three times as quickly as their peers in comparable schools.