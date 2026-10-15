2027: Obi’s performance in Anambra not enough to defeat APC in Lagos — Former lawmaker

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Kolawole Taiwo, has argued that Peter Obi’s performance as governor of Anambra State cannot be compared with the achievements of successive administrations in Lagos, insisting that the opposition cannot rely on Obi’s record to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Taiwo stated this while speaking on Vanguard’s Politics Hub, where he discussed the APC’s continued dominance in Lagos and the lessons the party learnt from the 2023 general elections, when its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, faced a strong challenge from Obi, who contested under the Labour Party.

Reflecting on the APC’s experience in the 2023 elections, Taiwo said the outcome had shocked the party but also made its members more prepared.

“We were shocked four years ago but when you are shocked, that makes you a stronger person,” he said.

According to him, the factors that contributed to the party’s electoral setback in 2023 were no longer evident in the same way, adding that the APC had taken steps to ensure that its position and account of events were better heard by the public.

“What happened four years ago is not happening now. There were some things that led to it (the loss), those things, we are not seeing it again,” Taiwo said.

He rejected the suggestion that the Igbo community was responsible for the electoral outcome in Lagos, arguing instead that the result reflected a wider expression of public dissatisfaction, particularly among younger voters.

“Some people said it was the Igbos but I said no, it was not the Igbos. The worst part of that tsunami, it was the Gen-Z and everybody that just decided that they think they can just be ruling us anyhow,” he said.

Taiwo also said the APC had introduced measures to make its position heard, noting that his appearance on the programme was an opportunity to present the party’s perspective.

“We (APC) have also introduced so many things. For instance, people like us coming to talk on this show is because we also want people to hear our own part of the story. The story was one sided,” he said.

On Obi’s record in Anambra, the former lawmaker questioned whether it could serve as the basis for challenging the APC’s record in Lagos, insisting that the two states should not be compared without considering their different circumstances.

“Obi cannot come here and say, I performed in Anambra. What type of performance is that when you put it beside Lagos? You now say you want to premise your election on your performance in Anambra, then, there is something wrong with us,” Taiwo said.

He further argued that governors would have achievements to point to in their respective states, but maintained that Obi’s record in Anambra should not be used as the sole yardstick for judging the APC’s performance in Lagos.

“You cannot put his performance in Anambra beside Lagos. Even a blind and deaf governor will have something he has done.”