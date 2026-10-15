Tears, looting as Army evicts civilians from Effurun barracks

Some of the displaced residents and traders.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor

About one million civilian residents and traders at the Mammy area of the Nigerian Army barracks in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, have been evicted, their shops and buildings demolished.

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Some of the victims.

The distraught residents and traders, who spoke to Vanguard, alleged that they were ordered to vacate the premises within three days, leaving them with little time to secure alternative accommodation and business locations.

Some even said they had just 24 hours notices from the barracks authorities.

According to the residents they were initially assured that the eviction notice affected only hotel operators, and that those living and doing business in other parts of the barracks would not be affected.

They said they were, therefore, shocked on Wednesday when soldiers in patrol vehicles began announcing that all civilians must leave the premises, declaring that there would be “no more Mammy Market anymore”.

“Initially, they told us that only hotels had been asked to leave and that those of us living here were not the target. They brought a bulldozer on Monday, and we saw them demolish only one hotel in the barracks.

“This gave us peace of mind.

“But by Wednesday morning, we saw soldiers shouting, ‘No Mammy again, no Mammy again,’ and ordering all of us to move,” a resident, Mama Iyabo, said.

An Igbo businessman, who operated a popular beer parlour with the name Chief Judge, said his business premises were demolished on Wednesday after he was given little time to remove his belongings.

He said his father had allegedly acquired the land more than 20 years ago and operated the business until his death a few years back, after which he (Chief Judge) took over.

“I continued after my father passed on. We have been here for as long as I can remember. I never imagined this kind of disaster would happen to me.

“They came and ordered us to move our things before 5 p.m. They demolished my business premises,” he said.

The businessman alleged that three air conditioners, plasma television sets and other valuables were stolen while he struggled to evacuate his belongings ahead of the demolition.

“I lost over N10 million. I don’t know where to begin. I couldn’t carry all my things under such a condition,” he lamented. “

We pay N3,500 yearly for ID, N500 for pass – Miracle

Another resident, Odige Miracle, said his brother operated a boutique and a canopy-rental business in the area but lost valuable items because they were not given adequate time to move out.

According to him, occupants paid N3,500 annually for verification cards, in addition to N500 on the last Saturday of every month for access to the Mammy.

“They just told us to move within 24 hours. We couldn’t take many of our belongings. My brother operated a boutique and did canopy business here. We have lost so much.

“The government and the Army command should help us with funds to start afresh,” he pleaded.

Traders operating along the Effurun-Sapele Road section of the Mammy Market were also ordered to leave. Many of them told Vanguard that they started dismantling their makeshift shops on Wednesday evening after receiving the order to vacate the area.

“We still don’t know why the Army suddenly came for us too,” some of the traders said.

They were seen struggling to salvage goods and other belongings as bulldozers pulled down their shops.

Some traders collapsed

Vanguard gathered that some traders reportedly collapsed after seeing the bulldozers approaching to carry out the demolition.

“Some of us had already started stocking goods for Christmas because we usually buy things early ahead of the festive season. And some customers start shopping early for Christmas.You can see the extent of our losses,” a trader said.

The traders alleged that they had paid to secure the spaces where they erected their shops and regularly paid various charges to the barracks leadership through intermediaries.

“It was not as if we just moved into this place and started selling. We paid for the spaces we occupy and also pay service charges regularly to do business here,” they said.

A restaurant operator, Madam Eno, said she had operated her restaurant built with blocks along the Warri-Sapele Road section of the market for more than 10 years before it was demolished.

She said she could only salvage the roofing sheets and some of the wood from the building.

Many of the affected residents and traders wept as they recounted their losses, saying they do not know how to start afresh amid the soaring cost of accommodation and commercial premises in Warri and Effurun. They appealed for assistance.

Army mum

At press time, the Army had yet to respond to the allegations, as efforts to reach its officials for comments were unsuccessful.

The demolition continued on Thursday, with household items and other belongings scattered across the affected areas.

Residents and traders were seen scrambling to secure vehicles to evacuate the few valuables they managed to salvage.

Meanwhile, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Baba Buhari recently assumed duty as Commander of the 63 Brigade of the Nigerian Army in Asaba, Delta State. The brigade oversees operations at the 33 Battalion in Effurun.

Vanguard News