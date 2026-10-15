Okpara built wealth, not personal fortune — Arthur Eze

. Present leaders struggling to match Okpara’s legacies- Otti

. Plans tech-driven farm settlements, targets food exports

. As Okpara’s son seeks return to dad’s green revolution

By Steve Oko

UMUAHIA — The Chairman of the third Michael Okpara Memorial Lecture, Chief Arthur Eze, has challenged Nigerian leaders to emulate the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara, who prioritised wealth creation, industrialisation and public welfare over personal enrichment.

Eze, represented by Prince Emeka Eze, said Okpara exemplified selfless leadership and unimpeachable integrity, noting that despite controlling enormous public resources as Premier between 1959 and 1966, he died without owning a decent home.

Speaking at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU), during the lecture themed “Leveraging Technology in Agriculture: Building Digital Rails for Food Security, Agroenterprise and Financial Inclusion,” he recalled how Okpara transformed the Eastern Region through farm settlements, industries, free education and scholarships.

He cited farm settlements in Ohaji, Igbariam, Ulonna and Ububra as examples of Okpara’s commitment to empowering young people, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

Eze urged present-day leaders to embrace the late Premier’s philosophy that government should create wealth and improve citizens’ welfare rather than serve as a platform for personal enrichment.

Otti unveils farm settlement plan



Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, announced plans to establish technology-driven farm settlements to make the state self-sufficient in food production and a net exporter of agricultural produce.

He said a working group comprising government officials, MOUAU representatives and agricultural experts would identify the state’s comparative advantages and develop an implementation plan, with himself leading the team.

“I want us to start with a farm settlement. We want to take it to this level now, where we introduce technology, and we don’t only want to be self-sufficient in food production. We want to be a net exporter of food for Abia State,” Otti said.

He directed the university’s Vice-Chancellor to nominate one or two experts for the team and pledged government funding for the initiative, which he hopes will yield results within six months to one year.

Otti identified palm produce, cocoa, avocado and cashew as potential areas of investment, stressing the need to move from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture, processing and exports.

Citing lessons from a recent visit to Ethiopia, he said the country’s agricultural exports demonstrated how investment, innovation and improved crop varieties could turn agriculture into a major revenue earner.

“We are not a failure, but we’ve not done well. And we must accept that. This is a wake-up call for us to start doing well. We can do well,” he said.

The governor also pledged continued support for MOUAU’s infrastructure and development.

Technology key to food security, agricultural revolution – VC

. Says Okpara’s legacy must inspire action

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof . Ngozi Akanwa, called for increased investment in agricultural technology, research and innovation to tackle food insecurity, boost agribusiness and drive economic development.

She said artificial intelligence, precision farming, biotechnology, smart irrigation and digital agricultural markets could improve productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and strengthen agricultural value chains.

Prof . Akanwa said the university would move beyond commemorating its namesake to translating his legacy into practical results through relevant research, quality graduates, technology transfer and research commercialisation.

She also pledged to strengthen partnerships with government, industry and farming communities to position MOUAU as a leading agricultural hub.

The Vice-Chancellor commended Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for supporting the university’s development, including improvements to its entrance gate and the provision of a new statue of its namesake.

In his remarks, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Comrade Fidelis Ede, described Okpara as a great sage whose agricultural revolution remained outstanding and unparalleled, urging contemporary leaders to draw lessons from his vision and commitment to development.

NRCRI DG canvasses value addition



The Director-General of the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike, Prof. Chidozie Ngozi Egesi, called for technology-driven agriculture to increase farmers’ earnings, reduce losses and stimulate industrialisation.

He said the institute was deploying conventional breeding and modern genomic techniques to develop higher-yielding, disease-resistant, climate-resilient and nutritious varieties of cassava, yam, sweet potato and other root and tuber crops.

Egesi also highlighted efforts to improve farmers’ access to quality planting materials through decentralised seed multiplication systems.

He stressed that Nigeria must move beyond exporting raw produce to processing crops into food products, livestock feed, starch and other industrial raw materials.

“Technology is anything that enables a farmer to produce more, to lose less, to earn more and to manage his risk better,” he said.

He called for stronger collaboration among universities, research institutes, businesses and governments to translate research into commercially viable innovations.

Okpara’s son urges smarter farming



The late Premier’s first son, Chief Uzodinma Okpara, urged the Igbo to deploy modern technology to achieve food security, boost productivity and create wealth.

He said his father’s agricultural vision must be pursued through smarter production methods, value addition and improved market access.

“It will not simply be about growing more. It will be about growing more in a smarter way, adding value, connecting to markets, and turning science into prosperity,” he said.

Okpara commended MOUAU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ngozi Akanwa and her team for sustaining the institution’s agricultural mandate, noting that its farm experiments and departmental research reflected its commitment to practical agriculture.

The lecture was delivered by Dr Seyi Ebenezer, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PAYAZA Africa Limited.