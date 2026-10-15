Cybercrime: IGP warns Nigerians against seven online offences

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Disu, has warned Nigerians that unauthorised access to private accounts, online impersonation, cyberbullying, spreading false information, sharing intimate images without consent and facilitating financial fraud can attract criminal prosecution.

Disu urged citizens to exercise caution in their online activities, verify information before sharing it and avoid lending their bank accounts or SIM cards to others for suspicious transactions.

He gave the warning in Abuja at the 2026 Cybersecurity Awareness Campaign of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre, NPF-NCCC, themed, “Towards a Resilient Cyberspace: Think Before You Click.”

The IGP said many people could become involved in cybercrime through seemingly casual online activities without appreciating their legal consequences.

“Many Nigerians do not wake up to commit cybercrime. They stumble into it through small things done casually,” he said.

Citing the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, as amended, Disu listed unauthorised access to another person’s phone, WhatsApp, email or social media account as a potential criminal offence.

He also warned against creating fake accounts using another person’s name or photograph, sending threatening or harassing messages, and knowingly circulating false information capable of causing panic or endangering lives.

The police chief said sharing another person’s nude or private photographs and videos without consent could also attract prosecution, adding that offences involving children were particularly serious.

He cautioned Nigerians against allowing others to use their bank accounts or SIM cards to receive money without understanding the source and purpose of the transactions, warning that accounts used to facilitate fraud could expose their holders to investigation and possible prosecution.

Disu further identified fake payment alerts and receipts, as well as dealings in other people’s Bank Verification Numbers, National Identification Numbers and card details, as activities that could amount to fraud, forgery or other cybercrime offences.

He stressed that ignorance of the law would not excuse criminal conduct, adding that people who knowingly aided, encouraged or conspired with cybercriminals could also face legal consequences.

“The penalties include imprisonment and heavy fines. Your thumb is powerful; one tap can build a life or ruin one. So before you post, pause. Before you forward, verify. Before you lend, think,” he said.

Calls for proactive cybersecurity

Beyond individual online conduct, Disu called for a proactive approach to cybersecurity, urging law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to identify emerging threats and vulnerabilities before they cause harm.

He said Nigeria’s digital environment had become central to national security, economic activities, public services and everyday life, while exposing citizens, businesses and institutions to fraud, identity theft, data breaches, extortion and cyber-enabled financial crimes.

According to him, protecting the country must extend beyond physical spaces to the networks, platforms and systems on which society depends.

He said effective cybersecurity required intelligence-led policing, threat analysis, open-source intelligence, digital forensics and timely information sharing.

“We must move from incident response to threat anticipation, from reactive investigation to proactive disruption, from analysing yesterday’s attacks to preparing for tomorrow’s,” he said.

The IGP, however, emphasised that such efforts must be guided by reliable intelligence, human oversight, the rule of law and respect for fundamental rights.

He described personnel of the NPF-NCCC as guardians of Nigeria’s digital frontier, saying the centre must continue to strengthen its capacity to analyse threats, investigate offences, preserve digital evidence, support victims and disrupt criminal networks.

Disu said technology alone could not guarantee cybersecurity without skilled personnel, sound procedures, accountability and public trust.

Banks, fintechs urged to strengthen internal controls

The police chief also called on banks, fintech companies, payment service providers and telecommunications operators to strengthen internal controls and address potential insider threats.

He said cyber-enabled financial crimes could be facilitated by malicious conduct, collusion, compromised credentials, abuse of privileged access, negligence or weak oversight.

According to him, organisations should strengthen access controls, employee screening, separation of duties, transaction monitoring, internal audits and independent oversight.

“Privileged access must be tightly governed and suspicious patterns must trigger prompt review,” he said.

Disu clarified that the warning was not a judgment on the integrity of employees in those sectors, but a reminder that trust must be supported by verification and accountability.

He said the NPF-NCCC would continue to work with regulators and financial intelligence agencies to support the lawful detection and investigation of cyber-enabled financial crimes, including alleged insider collusion.

Where evidence existed, he added, investigations would be conducted professionally and impartially.

Youth urged to shun cybercrime

The IGP urged parents and educators to make online safety an essential life skill, while calling on businesses to treat cybersecurity as a leadership responsibility rather than an information technology issue.

He also encouraged technology and financial sector partners to incorporate security into their services and cooperate lawfully with relevant authorities.

Addressing young Nigerians, Disu said their digital skills could contribute to national development if channelled into legitimate careers in cybersecurity, software development and technology entrepreneurship.

“Do not let pressure for quick wealth mortgage your future. Cybercrime can cost your freedom, reputation and peace of mind. Choose creativity over criminality and integrity over shortcuts,” he said.

He urged victims of fraud, cyberbullying, sextortion and recruitment attempts into cybercrime to seek assistance and report such incidents.

Disu said building a resilient cyberspace required cooperation among government agencies, law enforcement, regulators, financial institutions, technology providers, educators, civil society, the media and citizens.

He called for stronger mechanisms for sharing threat intelligence, reporting incidents promptly, coordinating responses and preserving digital evidence, stressing that cybersecurity was a shared responsibility.