Askia Ogieh

MANAGING Director of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Bashorun Askia Ogieh has expressed hope that amidst the challenges facing the country as she celebrates her 61st anniversary, the country will overcome and emerge victorious.

Bashorun Askia who also doubles as Chief Executive Officer of the commission in his independence message to all Nigerians particularly Deltans from the oil producing communities, enjoined them to keep hope alive noting that contrary to earlier expectations, the economic and security challenges facing the people have become more debilitating.

He expressed confidence that the forces of evil behind the worsening state of the nation will be defeated, saying, “Nigerians are marking this anniversary in an atmosphere characterised by trepidation and despair over the deepening security and economic situation in the country.”

Speaking further, he said: “I want to assure our people in Delta State that these challenges are being confronted head-on by our Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Having just signed the Anti Open Grazing Bill into law, the Governor has demonstrated his commitment to guaranteeing the security of our people.

“Sen. Dr. Okowa has now laid the foundation for ensuring that our people conduct their businesses in a safe atmosphere.

For the people in the mandate area of DESOPADEC, he pledged to leverage on the greater attention being paid to security to support the activities of community vigilance groups to ward off threats posed by external groups.

He expressed hope that this year’s anniversary will afford Nigeria’s leaders the opportunity for introspection on the failings of the state and chart a fresh path to building a new Nigeria where fairness and justice will be the bedrock for relationship among the federating units.