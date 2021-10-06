By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA—A staff of a Microfinance Bank in Abeokuta, Olagoke Dare, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police command for planning with another person to rob him of N3million belonging to his employer.

The command spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement, yesterday, said the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the police at Ibara divisional headquarters, that armed robbers have attacked the duo of Olagoke Dare and Mary Agbejo while coming out from a commercial bank at Oke-Ilewo area of the metropolis where they had gone to withdraw money.

Oyeyemi said, “upon the distress call, the DPO Ibara division, SP Segun Ajao mobilized his men and moved to the scene where one Idowu Tunde was arrested with the assistance of members of the public”.

“The arrested suspect, who was armed with a mock gun, informed the police during interrogation that it was Olagoke Dare, who informed him that his employer will be sending him and one other person to withdraw the sum of N3 million and that they should rob them of the money.

“He stated further that it was the same Dare Olagoke who gave him the toy pistol for the operation.

“He confessed further that while Dare and his other colleague were in the bank, he has already hidden in their car which was deliberately left opened by Dare by their plan”.

“While they got into the car, Idowu Tunde explained that he came out suddenly from the back seat and pointed the gun to the lady who had the money”.

“But the lady noticed that the gun did not look original consequent upon which she dragged the gun with him and raised alarm. It was the alarm that attracted people who pursued them and called the police”.

Meanwhile, the Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Abiodun Alamutu, has ordered the immediate transfer of the two suspects to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He, therefore, advised that companies should endeavour to always have background checks on their staff before employing them.