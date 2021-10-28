By Sola Isola, IBADAN

Oyo State Police Command, on Wednesday, arraigned a 38 years old man identified as Oyenuga Olashile Amos before a magistrate’s court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, for allegedly stealing diapers worth N2.5 million and a fraud of N765,400.

Oyenuga is standing trial on an eight-count charge of false pretence and stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olagunju Opeyemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in August at Bayal Shopping Complex, Dugbe area, Ibadan.

He said the offence is contrary to and punishable under section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 38, Vol. II Laws of Oyo state of Nigeria 2000.

Olagunju added that the defendant also collected N108,000 from one Olanrewaju Fatimah, N335,400 from one Oke Abiodun, and N322,000 from one Abosede Oyerinde at the Ogunpa market, Ibadan promising to supply them diapers.

“An offence contrary to section 380 and punishable under Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. II Laws of Oyo state of Nigeria 2000,” he said.

The Chief Magistrate, Olaide Hamzat, granted the accused bail in the sum of N2 million with two sureties each in like sum.

Hamzat adjourned the case until December 14.

