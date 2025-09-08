Police arraign five over alleged theft of goods worth N11.2 m in Ibadan

Five persons, who allegedly stole goods worth N11.2 million from a company, appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Monday.

The defendants, Thomas Akaachir, 24; Suleiman Musa, 20; Yunusa Mustafa, 19; Anas Mohammed, 23; and AbdulRahman, 22, are facing three counts of conspiracy, breaking and entering, and stealing.

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecuting counsel, Insp F. H. Adesina, told the court that the defendants conspired together to commit the offences.

Adesina alleged that on Aug. 24, at 7:00 a.m., the defendants broke into the premises of Jifas Company and stole extruder spare parts and electric motors, all valued at N11,200,000.00.

The offences, the prosecutor said, were committed at Jifas Company, NASFAT area, Toll–gate, Ibadan.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 383, 390 (9), 413 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Magistrate, Mrs I.O. Osho, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N3 million each, with two sureties each in like sum.

Osho said that the N3 million should be reflected on the bank statement of the sureties.

She, thereafter, adjourned the matter until December 11, for hearing.

