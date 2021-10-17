Taking defining moments from the best noses, SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury put together an exhibition of unique collection of gender-neutral fragrances from the traditional British to the impossibly stimulating Mediterranean Oils and Perfumes to help you indulge yourself and to announce its new reinvigorated and appealing image to the discerning public.

The exhibition ceremony which held at Ikeja City Mall, Ikeja, SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury assembled lovers of scent, style, and elegance to celebrate a regal heritage. The opening included a showcase from the present-day glories to the thrilling era of Boadicea with the Blue Sapphire, easily the most sought-after perfume in England; a stunning fragrance with a fusion of citrus accords and popular with the Queen.

There were arrays of oils and fragrances ranging from Boadicea the Victorious – iconic in passion and strength making them some of the favorites for Queen of England, Madonna and Michelle Obama. Other notable collections included Clive Christian, the Liquides Imagineres, Pantheon and a select of the acclaimed Valorem collections. These made the guests stay glued in admiration with the cozy, classy and scintillating exhibition atmosphere of the relaunch.

Speaking on the rationale for the exhibition, one of the directors of SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury, Chike Memeh, said, “Sometimes, making the right choices in oil and fragrances could be tough and perhaps confusing with so many perfumes in the market. This makes it a difficult task finding the right perfume. How do you go about finding that irresistible fragrance that makes you feel good, comfortable and leaves a delectable aroma trailing you? What elicits the habitual question: “What perfume are you wearing? “ This exhibition is the answer to that question.”

“With our fine collections of perfumes from rich traditions and heritage of renowned designers, SCENTIFIED by Cascades Luxury is a one-stop shop with branches in Circle Mall Lekki, Jabi Lake Mall Abuja, Silverado Mall Lekki, Radisson Blu Hotel, VI, Lagos, and DD’S Centrium Mall Asaba, that helps you meet your need and satisfy your yearnings to be an outstanding personality with the perfume you wear.” He said.

The event had guests treated to the best of wines, canapies with a perfect blend of soft melodies to help them appreciate the ambiance of the environment while they enjoyed the defining moments with best of noses collections. The hostesses were all stylishly dressed and prepared for the occasion as they received guests with warmth and glamour, while also taking them through the finest of oils and fragrances. Visibly impressed and entertained guests commended the management for putting together the event and said they would be eager to attend more of such events in the future. This edition was themed FRAGRANCE MEETS POETRY.

About Cascades Luxury

Cascades Luxury is a unique shop in Nigeria that is focused on providing access to exclusive oil-based perfume brands obtained from the finest perfumers across the world. We also provide access to luxury items as can be found in some of the luxury malls in the world especially Harrods (London), the Dubai Mall (UAE) and the Villagio (Italy). Our perfume selections are top quality oil-based, making them some of the most sought-after fragrances in the universe. We take pride in being the FIRST retail perfume in Nigeria focused on specific and exclusive brands.

One of our unique selling points is the distinct focus on originality and oil-based fragrances. With the signature(flagship) shop opened and operating from the high-brow CIRCLE MALL in the cosmopolitan capital of Nigeria, Lagos, Cascades Luxury has expanded quickly in obtaining approvals to open outlets in other malls as well as prestigious hotels. Our expansion plan shall see Cascades Luxury opening an additional 10-15 outlets in various cities in Nigeria. Cascades Luxury Limited is our prime vehicle to driving the next generation of unique and exclusive perfumery in Africa.”