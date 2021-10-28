By Gabriel Olawale

Fast rising artiste, Ladele is set to drop his highly anticipated, ” too bad” this month.

Born on the 10th of July 1996 in Surulere Lagos State, Imisiola Imisioluwa Ladele is a Nigerian artiste who is fast becoming a music sensation in the country.

The singer who hails from Abeokuta in Ogun State has a Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Redeemers University and a masters degree in International Economics.

On his decision not to chase a career in the corporate world, Ladele noted that his love for musical legends such as Michael Jackson, Fela and Bob Marley influenced his decision to go into music.

“I care about poise, I do not joke with my charisma, I am a calm artiste but an enigmatic performer. My lyrics are vivid, I know my flows and melody because I live and breath them” , Ladele stated when asked to describe himself.

The Afro raggae pop artiste who is known as ” the Talisman” is not just a regular musician, he is also a skilled music composer.

Last year, his two hit songs , ” X and O” and ” E go Be” created a lot of buzz across the underground sphere, despite lockdown and social restrictions that acted as bottlenecks for extensive exposures. He however was picked up Obimzy record Label boss and business man Abu Abel.

With ‘Too Bad’ Ladele painful tells his love interest the bitter truth about sacrifices which come with the life of chasing the dream of musical stardom.

Not delivered in melancholic fashion however, but one that bares its message with a strong penchant for pleading the notions of feeling good vibes anytime the opportunity arises. This of course doesn’t go without some bragging rights and real life questions upon experiences.

‘Too Bad’ is his first single off his new contract with Obimzy Records.

“Too bad” will be available for on all music download platforms on the 29th November 2021