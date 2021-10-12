By Nwafor Sunday

Ahead of November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, the candidate of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has taken his campaign to Lagos state.

His campaign vehicles were spotted moving on major roads in Lagos. Crowd were also seen cheering up his supporters.

However, the reason for shifting the campaign to Lagos would not be far from killings and other insecurity issues bedevilling the entire South East region.

The declaration of sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and of course the hijack of the call by unknown gunmen has heightened insecurity in the region.

No fewer than 175 persons, including soldiers, police and civilians, have lost their lives in the South-East within the last six months due to the insecurity that has engulfed the region.

The abysmal killing of Dr. Chike Akunyili, an accomplished medical expert, and husband to late Prof. Dora Akunyili, the ex-Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and former Minister of Information, and eight others in Anambra state, speaks of the seriousness of insecurity in the region.

However, at “Nzuka Umunna with Anambra Governorship Candidates”, an event organised by the Association of Anambra State Development Unions, AASDU, Lagos State, Anambra guber candidates said security of lives and properties would be their topmost priority if elected as the governor of the state.

Those in attendance at the programme include Mr Ben Etiaba of Action Alliance; Dr. Godwin Maduka of Accord Party; Akachukwu Nwankpo of African Democratic Congress; Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party and Dr. Obiora Nwankwo of the Zenith Labour Party.

The Candidates expressed concerns over the deteriorating security situation in the state assuring that if elected, they would tackle the challenge head-on, as according to them, there would be no meaningful development in Anambra unless the problem of insecurity was addressed.

Watch video below:

