By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Pioneer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Anietie Okon, has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would conduct credible governorship poll in Anambra State.

Okon who is also spokesperson of Akwa Ibom Leaders Vanguard (AILV) spoke weekend in Uyo while reacting to in the state capital that the security situation in Anambra state ahead of the November 6 gubernatorial poll was not unconnected with plot to rig the election.

He stressed that there was no reason to doubt the outcome of future elections in the country now that the National Assembly has amended the electoral Act to include electronic transmission of results.

He commended Nigerian citizens for the role they played which had forced the senate to rescind its earlier decision on the issue, stressing that the development would also encourage participation of eligible voters in future polls in the country.

His words: “The use of Electronic voting and electronic transmission of election results will deepen democracy in Nigeria. It will prove actual result of the votes cast, at least up to 90per cent. It will encourage participation of voters in future elections in the country.

” And if the National Assembly had not rescinded their earlier decision, it would have been a departure from reality. There was no any controversy over the issue in the first place because they knew (NASS) the truth.

“Anambra governorship election is coming up on November 6 and I have confidence that INEC will conduct a free, fair and credible poll. The election will not be compromised because the electoral umpire assured us that it will conduct credible election in the state.

“They also assured Nigerians that they are ready for the election in the state despite the security situation. Nobody should express any doubt about that. Having conducted credible governorship elections in some states like Edo, Ondo in 2020, I believe that they will do same in Anambra state”

On his position on the zoning of the 2023 presidency Okon simply responded”, I stand with the Southern governors who have said that the next president must come from the South. Also some leading northerners have said the same thing”