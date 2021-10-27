.

By Festus Ahon

WESTERN zone of the Ijaw National Congress, INC has elected Chief Robinson Ogunkoru, Pastor Mark L. Sibe and Barr. Samuel Ikporikpo as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Secretary-General, respectively.

Others elected into the Executive Committee, according to a statement were; Chlef Pius Kpejo, Treasurer; Comrade Ayabotu Sylvester, Financial Secretary; Famous Ofurobirl, Publicity Secretary; Barr. Muyiwa Abisagbo, Legal Adviser; Comrade Tomu Kingsley Kelekele, Auditor; Barr. Kemeselfa Ebikefe Youkere, Women Affairs Secretary and Mr. Benson Duduwei Yabike, Assistant Secretary.

Performing the swear-in ceremony, Pere of Akugbene mein kingdom, Co-chairman of Conference of Ijaw Traditional Rulers and Elders, CITRE, HRM, Pere Kalanama Vill, congratulated the Chairman and members of the new executive on their well-deserved victory at the polls.

The Monarch who is also the second Vice Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers, urged them not to betray the confidence reposed on them by the people.

Speaking after the swear in ceremony, the National President, Ijaw National Congress, Prof. Benjamin Okaba, charged the Chairman and members of the committee to be selfless and always display a high sense of integrity in their call to duty.

Also admonishing the New Exco, the third National Vice President, Ijaw National Congress, High Chief F. J. Williams, advised the new executive to be steadfast and proactive to zealously uphold the very lofty ideals of the Ijaw vultural heritage in the discharge of their duties.

Responding on behalf of the Executive Committee, INC, Western Zone, the Chairman, Chief Robinson Ogunkoru, assured the people to reciprocate the implicit confidence reposed in him and his team, pledging absolute loyalty and strict adherence to the oaths of allegiance and office in the performance of their duties.

He also thanked all delegates of the zone, for giving them the opportunity to serve the jaw Nation through their collective mandate, reassuring them of their unalloyed resolve not to disappoint their dear fatherland in this clarion call to duty.