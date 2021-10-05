How Success is relentlessly creating successful music

Paul Dayo with the stage name Sucess, was born on January 20th, 1990 in Ikeja Lagos, Nigeria from a family of 9, attended Agidingbi primary school and secondary school.

Success was studying Economics at the Lagos State University, DLI, before relocating out of the country where he kick-started his music career in 2016.

His genre of music, afro-reggae which embraces the positive aspect of life and conscious lyrics makes his music unique as it represents the street vibe and “It is my way of telling the world my experience from the street, with a lot of negativity on those streets, I choose the positive part of it; being happy is a major key of a luxurious lifestyle for me so I tend to put that in my music and my everyday activities, “Success said.

Signed under his own label imprint, Successful Music, Success has released his second single of the year titled Flexing Day produced by Flemx Mix & Mastered By Klinch.

The song describes an exhilarated feeling and mood an individual that works hard feels when getting positive results.

Social Media – IG – @success.4101

Twitter – @success4101

