Group known as PDP Renaissance Group, Tuesday condemned the position of the PDP Governors and other stakeholders on the embattled Former National Chairman of the party Uche Secondus.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the Spokesperson of the group Arc. Oladipo Oladimeji Samson averred that the arrogance of PDP governors on the issue might collapse the party.

The group stated that the unguided statements by some leaders have also worsened the crisis in the PDP.

“We condemn in its entirety, the handling of the crisis rocking our great party, the People’s Democratic Party by our governors and other leaders. It is unfortunate that the governors are bent on forcing out a chairman whose tenure expires in two months”.

“Our leaders, instead of closing ranks and provide a formidable opposition against the ruling government, they are busy using a ward chairman who has no power to discipline the chairman and using the judiciary to legitimize their unconstitutional action”.

“Recently, a statement was credited to one of the South West governors, who boasted that nobody can stop the convention from holding. This unfortunate statement is an aberration and affront on the judiciary”.

“It is important to note that by PDP constitution, the ward cannot discipline a chairman and if this travesty is allowed to continue, it will set a dangerous precedence in our party. By the constitution of our great party, Secondus has a tenure that will last till December 9th. 2021. By our constitution, he is the one empowered by law to preside over processes leading to the convention and the convention itself.”

“The undemocratic attitude of the governors is what has worsened the crisis in our party. The Democratic coup that has just taken place which was intended to stop the chairman from presiding over the convention can be likened to asking a governor or president to resign six months to reelection.”

“Every incumbent has an advantage. If you don’t want him, use a Democratic means to vote him out.

“Finally, as a party which respects the rule of law and democratic values, we call on our leaders, especially the governors to stop making a mockery of our judiciary. As an opposition party, our focus ought to be how we can reclaim power, salvage the country from collapse and provide economic freedom for our people”.

However, an Appeal Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, has fixed 28 October to determine whether the National Convention of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would be held as scheduled by the forces against Secondus.