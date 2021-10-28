By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Igala Strategy Team, a think-tank organization in Kogi State, has advocated the need to adopt a more holistic approach in tackling security challenges facing Kogi State and the country at large.

The team, in a communique issued at the end of its Pan-Igala Summit, held in Idah, Kogi State on Thursday also called for inter-generational and inter-professional collaboration in dealing with leadership challenges facing the State and Igala land and Nigeria.

The statement signed by its leaders, Sam Adejoh Okedi and Joseph Amade, said the rising security threats necessitated a more proactive and all-encompassing approach in addressing them.

The team however, commended the effort of the state and the local governments in tackling the menace through a joint operation which also involved members of the vigilante corps.

“The security situation, even though worrisome, we still commend the on-going efforts of the State and local governments. However, security is everyone’s responsibility, we therefore charge statutory organs to facilitate a robust security support mechanism working with key security professionals and youths to further enhance the security of lives and property focused on the powers of the Citizens Arrest”, it noted.

The communique congratulated the Igala nation on the announcement of Attah Igala designate, Prince Matthew Alaji Opaluwa Oguche, and affirmed the belief that the Igala nation is a part and parcel of the Nigerian nation, subscribing to its unity in diversity.

It decried the marginalisation of the Igala nation by the federal government in terms of appointments of its sons and daughters into cabinet and boards of federal parastatals by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, while urging the president to address the issue.

It also frowned at the failure of the federal government to consider the area in the ongoing infrastructural development across the country.