…charges members on healthy life style



By Vera Anyagafu

As part of effort to encourage their members live a healthy life style, Federal Government Collage Port Harcourt Old Student Association, (FGCPHOSA) Lagos chapter held a health walk weekend.

The walk which was the first of its kind also had in participation of old students from other unity schools such as the Federal Government Girls Collage Owerri. It also featured health check where members had opportunity of testing their blood pressure; sugar level among others.

Speaking at the event, the president of FGCPHOSA, Gogo Kurubo affirmed that the event which came under the theme, “Stay healthy…Stay alive” aimed to create awareness on living a healthy life style among their members who reside in Lagos.

According to Kurubo, the need for their members to come together, network and bond since after the pandemic was another reason, they organised the 9 KM walk on the Lekki /Ikoyi bridge Lagos which take off point was at Catholic Church of Divine Mercy, Lekki.

“With the pandemic we have not had the opportunity of seeing ourselves as we normally do, so this is an opportunity for us , it was a good course and to emphasise the importance of healthy living, a lot of us are lazy, only to sit down in the office with computer without making out time for exercise.

“As we get older, it is very important to incorporate exercise in our activities, if you feel good inside, you are going to look good” Kurubo noted.

On some of the achievements the association had recorded so far, he said it includes; rebuilding of the school fallen fence and the payment of school fees of some indigent students .

Speaking also at the event, the National president of FGCPHOSA, Chukwuka Emeuwa expressed gratitude over the participation of their members during the exercise, adding that their turn up was impressive.

Emeuwa therefore appealed to young ones in secondary schools to work had so at the end they will be able to give back to the schools they passed out from.

One of the old students of FGCPHOSA, who also spoke during the exercise, Oluchi Kanma Okafor described walk as number one intervention that is profitable in preventing non-communicable disease.

Okafor who is a medical doctor and a senior lecturer at the university of Lagos, stressed the need for Nigerians to reduce their calorie intake and engage in regular exercise so as to stay healthy.