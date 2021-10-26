By Dirisu Yakubu

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has again reassured federal civil servants of its commitment to harmonize their salaries before the end of 2021.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan stated this on Tuesday at the Head of Service physical engagement/ interview session with the African Initiative for Governance (AIG), on public service leaders’ programme, which held in Abuja.

Yemi-Esan said the huge gulf in the salary scale of the public service needs to be addressed as quickly as possible.

She said: ” A lot of work is being done on salaries. I chair a Presidential committee on harmonization of salaries in the public service. And actually it takes a lot of work.

“It’s unfortunate that the differences are quite wide, and that’s the problem the committee is having right now. It might not be possible to bring those that are high there, down.

“Also it won’t be possible to bring every body to that high salary grade level. So what we are trying to do is to find a way of bringing most people up and then also find out what what do we do with those that are already very high.

“But let me assure you that a lot of work is being done. And we’re working with the Salaries, Income and Wages Commission. They are also part of this committee and the budget office is the secretariat.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Labour and Employment are also members of the committee.

“The good thing about this is that we all agree that something must be done about it especially those that are core civil servants, that earned the lowest salaries.

“I think we all agreed on that. My prayer is really that by the end of the year, we would have come to the conclusion,” she added.