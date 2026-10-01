2027: Federal agency chiefs launch Tinubu coalition

— Pledge 10m votes for president

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — Heads of federal parastatals have launched a coalition to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, pledging to deploy messaging, mobilisation and technical support alongside the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Campaign Council, PCC.

The group, operating as the Forum of Chief Executives of Federal Parastatals, announced the initiative during a meeting with APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, and members of the party’s National Working Committee in Abuja.

The forum said it had established a complementary campaign structure focused on grassroots mobilisation, campaign messaging, election planning, monitoring and management ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Chairman of the forum, Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji, who is also Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Board for Technology Incubation, NBTI, said the members were participating as professionals, public-sector leaders, political stakeholders and Nigerians committed to the country’s development.

“We are here not merely as Chief Executives occupying strategic positions in the federal government, but as professionals, public-sector leaders, political stakeholders and Nigerians deeply committed to the progress, stability and prosperity of our nation,” Raji said.

He added: “Where government has delivered, we should communicate it,” stressing that public institutions had a responsibility to ensure that citizens understood government programmes and achievements.

Otunba Biodun Ajiboye, Chairman of the forum’s Media and Publicity Committee and Executive Secretary/CEO of the National Institute for Cultural Orientation, NICO, described the initiative as a technical partnership intended to complement the PCC.

“The communication apparatus for an election and campaign cannot be left to the PCC alone,” Ajiboye said.

He said the forum’s structure would be complementary rather than competitive, adding that the 2027 campaign would focus increasingly on “what we have done” rather than the 2023 emphasis on “what we will do.”

According to him, chief executives of federal parastatals are positioned to communicate the administration’s record because of their involvement in implementing programmes across various sectors.

Ajiboye said the forum would return to the APC leadership with detailed technical proposals and practical ideas on how its members could contribute to the 2027 campaign.

Responding, Yilwatda welcomed the initiative, describing its formation as timely and acknowledging the potential role of chief executives in political communication and grassroots engagement.

The APC chairman said electoral success required different stakeholders to understand and perform their respective roles, identifying grassroots mobilisation as a key component of the party’s preparations.

He endorsed the proposal for the forum to develop a structure that would complement the PCC, particularly in taking campaign information and government messaging closer to communities across the country.

The meeting established a framework for further engagement between the APC leadership and the forum, with both sides expressing interest in exploring how professional expertise, institutional knowledge and grassroots networks could complement the party’s formal campaign structure.

The forum had earlier pledged to mobilise at least 10 million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 election and appointed the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, as its patron.

It said its support for Tinubu’s re-election would be through “lawful, ethical, peaceful and issue-based campaigns and dialogue with citizens,” including communicating government policies, programmes and achievements while providing channels for citizens’ concerns and feedback.