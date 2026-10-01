By Adegboyega Adeleye

Presidential candidate of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described Nigeria as “the worst place to be born,” accusing the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of failing to reverse the country’s worsening poverty, insecurity, unemployment and hunger.

Obi made the declaration in his Independence Day message on Thursday as Nigeria marked its 66th Independence Anniversary.

“Despite the promises made by the APC government in 2023, our nation continues to face deepening challenges across virtually every critical sector of national life,” Obi said.

“Today, we stand before the world as a nation with the highest number of people living in poverty and hardship, over 140 million; with the highest number of out-of-school children, with the highest out-of-school children, over 80 million; one of the most terrorised and insecure country with rampant banditry, kidnapping.”

The former Anambra State governor also referenced the recent death of 37 young people, while raising concerns over hunger and Nigeria’s infant and maternal mortality rates.

“Recently, we lost 37 young people in their productive age. Where millions struggle for hunger, we are now one of the hungrest country of the world, 109 moved to 115 in the recent times with food organisations saying that by the end of this year, 40 million will face extreme hunger.

“We’ve had one of the worst infant and maternal mortality rates in the world today.”

Obi then said the situation had made Nigeria an increasingly difficult place for young people.

“Today, Nigeria is the worst place to be born. Our youth unemployment is the highest; over 35 million youths are unemployed, and we have one of the worst drug prevalences globally.”

Obi’s assessment came hours after President Bola Tinubu, in his Independence Day address, said Nigeria had moved beyond the difficult phase of economic reforms and was entering an “age of prosperity.”

“The emergency treatment is over. The foundation has been repaired,” Tinubu said, adding that the country’s economic task had shifted to achieving “shared and widespread prosperity.”

The President also declared: “Nigeria has corrected its course. We have passed through our own Red Sea. This is not the time to look back.”