Jesus, FPF chief tried to stop Ronaldo from leaving Portugal camp – Reports

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) president Pedro Proenca reportedly rushed to Copenhagen airport in a failed attempt to persuade captain Cristiano Ronaldo to remain with the national team.

According to Reuters, citing Spanish newspaper Marca, Ronaldo left Portugal’s training camp on Wednesday after returning to the team hotel to collect his belongings before heading to the airport for a private flight to Madrid.

Jesus and Proenca followed Ronaldo to the airport in an attempt to convince the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward to stay with the squad, but failed to change his mind, Marca reported.

According to Marca, Ronaldo listened to Jesus’ pre-match press conference before leaving the training camp, with the newspaper reporting that the coach’s explanations did not convince the Portugal captain.

Jesus had said during the press conference that Ronaldo’s frustration was only temporary, describing it as “a moment of frustration that lasts 10, 15 or 20 seconds”.

The FPF has since confirmed that Ronaldo left the squad, while the Portugal captain said on social media that he was leaving following a conversation with Proenca.

Ronaldo, however, in a post on Instagram on Wednesday, did not explain exactly what prompted his decision, saying he would reveal his reasons “in due course”, leaving the circumstances surrounding his departure open to interpretation.

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team camp,” The Al-Nassr forward said.

“In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed.”

Ronaldo added: “For now, it is time to wish Portugal and all my teammates, without exception, the very best of luck.”

The latest development adds a new twist to the growing tension surrounding Ronaldo after he was left on the bench throughout Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway on Sunday.

Jesus had also confirmed that he spoke privately with Ronaldo after the Norway match and acknowledged that the captain was angry with him.

“He was angry with me, but as far as I’m concerned, it’s water under the bridge,” Jesus said.