Germany based organiser of international agrofood & plastprintpack trade shows in Africa & the Middle East, fairtrade Messe, and the Africa Packaging Organisation APO, headquartered in Nigeria, have agreed to join forces and to create synergies.

This has recently been agreed by Paul März, fairtrade Managing Director and Ahmed Alex Omah, the President of the Africa Packaging Organisation.

Outlines Ahmed Alex Omah: “After intense discussions of APO’s and fairtrade’s areas of interest for collaboration and partnership, we have agreed that APO will be recognised by fairtrade as an official institutional partner and endorser of fairtrade’s plastprintpack trade shows in Algeria, Ethiopia, Ghana, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Kenya and Nigeria.

We take pride to be associated with these leading international packaging events for Africa & the Middle East. By means of our collaboration, APO contributes to bring even more professional trade visitors to fairtrade’s events.”

And Paul März adds: “We are honoured to be the first Corporate Member of APO. APO enriches our plastprintpack trade shows by introducing various Packaging Education Classes leading to certifications such as CPP Certified Packaging Professional in collaboration with the Institute of Packaging Professional USA and endorsed by WPO, the World Packaging Organisation.

In addition, APO will add value to our trade shows by organising the Packaging Awards for Excellence – Afristar Award alongside our shows, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) for Packaging enthusiasts in the Industry.